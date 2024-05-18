Lauren James of Chelsea in action ( Getty Images )

Chelsea travel to Manchester United in the WSL finale with Manchester City facing Aston Villa as the title race goes to the wire. The champions will be crowned on Saturday with just goal difference splitting the sides in what has been a thrilling battle.

Emma Hayes is hoping to end her Blues dynasty with a title before taking over the US Women’s National Team and tackling the Olympics this summer in Paris.

After a testing couple of months, with defeat to rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final and a crushing loss to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea have shown their resilience and stand 90 minutes away from a famous title triumph. Follow all the action below plus get the latest from both Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City: