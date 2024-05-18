Manchester United v Chelsea LIVE: WSL team news, line-ups and Aston Villa v Man City updates
Manchester City face Aston Villa with Emma Hayes’s Blues top of the Women’s Super League on goal difference
Chelsea travel to Manchester United in the WSL finale with Manchester City facing Aston Villa as the title race goes to the wire. The champions will be crowned on Saturday with just goal difference splitting the sides in what has been a thrilling battle.
Emma Hayes is hoping to end her Blues dynasty with a title before taking over the US Women’s National Team and tackling the Olympics this summer in Paris.
After a testing couple of months, with defeat to rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final and a crushing loss to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea have shown their resilience and stand 90 minutes away from a famous title triumph. Follow all the action below plus get the latest from both Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City:
WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams
Robins relegation highlights challenges
Relegated Bristol City, despite winning just a single match and heading into the weekend with only six points, have set women’s first-team attendance records at Ashton Gate – figures that saw them crack the top five in league attendances in a season where the WSL’s cumulative figures also surpassed one million for the first time.
The Robins’ situation – along with Newcastle’s rapid rise to the Women’s Championship and independent Lewes’ corresponding drop from the second tier – nevertheless served to highlight the large disparity between the resource-rich top-of-the-table clubs – all attached to Premier League sides – raising questions about whether or not it is even possible for teams without the backing of a top-flight men’s outfit to compete.
Spurs and Liverpool are looking up
Robert Vilahamn’s first season in charge of Tottenham will see Spurs finish sixth – second only to a best-ever fifth in 2021-22, while they were also first-time FA Cup finalists — and the Swede has insisted with the right resources the club is capable of closing the gap even further.
Liverpool, meanwhile, moved into new elite training facilities at the club’s former men’s first-team site Melwood, a move that head coach Matt Beard has hailed as transformational for a team that earned promotion back to the top flight in 2022 and could, come the campaign’s conclusion, even see them pip last year’s runners-up Manchester United to a fourth-place finish.
No new broadcast deal for another year
Next season will be the first under which the WSL and Championship will be run under NewCo, the independent entity overseen by ex-Nike executive and CEO Nikki Doucet established to shepherd the top English women’s tiers out from under the Football Association umbrella and into a new era of what is believed to be untapped commercial growth.
The WSL’s landmark three-year broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC, understood to be worth about £24million, was set to expire at the end of this season but has been extended for another year – presumably as NewCo continues to negotiate for a more lucrative offer, with the rights valuation by one recent study estimated at £15million a season.
Mary Earps’ heirs apparent emerge
For a while, it seemed England shot-stopper, double FIFA Best winner, 2023 Sports Personality of the Year and WSL Golden Glove-holder Earps was in a league of her own, but this season saw legitimate challengers emerge, perhaps none more exciting than Manchester City keeper Khiara Keating.
The 19-year-old leads the Golden Glove race with nine clean sheets to Earps’ seven, was named the WSL player of the month in February, and in October earned a maiden call-up to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad, where she is also in competition with Chelsea’s increasingly impressive Hannah Hampton as future England first-choice keepers.
Arsenal built it – and the fans came
On Tuesday, Arsenal announced that from next season the Emirates Stadium will become the main home of the women’s first team, with eight WSL matches and three Champions League group-stage encounters – if they qualify – to be played at the club’s main stadium, as well as the home legs of any of that competition’s knock-outs.
The Gunners, who have invested in focused marketing and support for their women’s team, have seen that resourcing pay off in crowds averaging 52,029 for their six matches at the Emirates, including two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records.
WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season
Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old Netherlands international has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.
She is the WSL’s record scorer with 78 goals and was the division’s Golden Boot winner for 2018-19 and 2019-20.
The first of those campaigns saw her help the team claim the league title under Joe Montemurro, to add to a League Cup triumph from the previous season.
Having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December 2022, she returned to action last October and has featured 13 times in all competitions for Jonas Eidevall’s team this season, including only three WSL starts, scoring once.
The 27-year-old Netherlands international has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners
What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the WSL title?
Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City begin the final day of the Women’s Super League season level at the top of the table.
A back-and-forth battle has run all season long between the two clubs, with Manchester City hoping to prevent Chelsea securing a fifth consecutive title.
Gareth Taylor’s side appeared to have put themselves in pole position to win their second WSL when Liverpool shocked Chelsea at the start of May.
But a defeat to Arsenal in their penultimate fixture has left the door open for the London club, who will say farewell to manager Emma Hayes at the end of the season and would love to sign off with a trophy.
The title will be decided on the final day of the season
Ruthless Emma Hayes built a Chelsea dynasty and will fix USA’s ‘arrogance’ and ‘complacency’
“If you don’t improve I’m selling you.”
A young Jess Carter is sat in the middle of a white-walled room at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham, a tactics board behind her, a fleet of analysts and fitness staff, all armed with laptops, positioned on the outside, quietly looking in. Carter is chewing gum and looks bored, frustrated to have been hauled aside to hear the same old message. Facing her is Emma Hayes.
“I want you to show every f***ing day that you give a f*** about yourself,” Hayes says. “It’s up to you to decide your future.”
Four years later, it is clear what future Carter decided to choose.
Hayes has taken charge of the four-time World Cup winners after the shock announcement that she will leave Chelsea at the end of the season
Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and the life behind a winning machine
Emma Hayes managed to find a way to reflect on her achievements while seeing the bigger picture. At Wembley last year, as Hayes sat with another winner’s medal around her neck – this time after Chelsea defeated Manchester United to win their third FA Cup in a row – there was a moment where she paused from the relentless of football management and its daily demands to focus on a wider journey. “When I sit at home alone and think about the work we do every day, and the sacrifices we all make, I know I’ve given my life to it,” she reflected.
There can be no arguing with that, not after 12 hugely successful seasons at Chelsea, the years working her way up the coaching ladder in the United States in her mid-20s, the countless hours before then trying to find the bottom rung in England, volunteering in community projects in her local Camden, doing anything she could to earn the coaching badges and certificates. At that stage, there was no identifiable end point, no professional game to aspire to reach. There was only a goal, or even a calling, to make an impact in women’s football, perhaps winning a trophy or two.
Hayes departs now not just as the most successful manager in the modern era of women’s football in England, but as a pioneer and advocate for a game that has changed beyond recognition while she has been at the forefront of it. When Hayes spoke, people listened, and in the years before Chelsea were selling out Stamford Bridge for a women’s game, or England were winning the Euros at Wembley, she shared a vision of where women’s football could get to, what was holding it back. She encouraged others to dream of progress and opportunity.
Emma Hayes will leave Chelsea after 12 years with a remarkable body of work, and a troubled final season can still end with one more Women's Super League title on Saturday
