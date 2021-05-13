Everton will look to gather more momentum in their push for European football next season when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.

In a quirk of the fixture schedule, owing to the postponement of this match in January due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa squad, this is second time the teams have met this month following Villa’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park on 1 May.

That result was a blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of securing European qualification but Everton responded by beating West Ham 1-0 on Sunday, and the Toffees would go level with David Moyes’ side with a win at Villa Park.

Dean Smith could welcome back captain Jack Grealish after their own European ambitions were derailed by the forward’s shin injury. Villa have won just three times in the 12 games Grealish has missed since February.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 6:00 pm GMT on Thursday 13 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00 pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Jack Grealish could make his long-awaited return from injury but Dean Smith has said the Villa captain is only fit enough to start on the bench, if he is available at all. “Is he ready to start games?” Smith said on Wednesday. “No, but if he feels pain-free then he’s ready to be a part of the squad.” Elsewhere, top scorer Ollie Watkins is suspended after being sent off in Villa’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, which could see striker Wesley return to the starting line-up after his long spell out with a knee injury. Trezeguet remains out with a knee injury.

Everton’s James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina are both likely to miss out against Villa due to injuries but Abdoulaye Doucoure could return to Ancelotti’s squad for the first time since April after recovering from a broken foot.

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi; Wesley

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Digne; Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Aston Villa: 9/5

Draw: 12/5

Everton: 6/4

Prediction

Everton’s away form has been excellent this season and Carlo Ancelotti’s side have an excellent opportunity to get their revenge on a depleted Villa side, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin looking back in-form after scoring two in two. Aston Villa 1-2 Everton