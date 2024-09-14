( Getty Images )

Everton lost a match after having held a two-goal lead for the second time in succession, as Aston Villa mounted a terrific comeback which was sealed by a long-range stunner from Jhon Duran.

The Toffees started well and took an early lead through Dwight McNeil, but it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flicked header to double their tally which really sparked Villa into life. Ollie Watkins was the man who responded, scoring his first goals of the season one either side of half-time, before the hosts laid siege to Everton’s penalty box for almost the entirety of the second half.

Despite ongoing pressure it required a goal from nothing to take the points, Duran lining up a 30-yard strike which flew into the top corner past Jordan Pickford to seal the win and yet another defeat for Everton, who remain rock bottom with zero points from their opening four matches.

