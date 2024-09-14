Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Everton lost a match after having held a two-goal lead for the second time in succession, as Aston Villa mounted a terrific comeback which was sealed by a long-range stunner from Jhon Duran.
The Toffees started well and took an early lead through Dwight McNeil, but it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flicked header to double their tally which really sparked Villa into life. Ollie Watkins was the man who responded, scoring his first goals of the season one either side of half-time, before the hosts laid siege to Everton’s penalty box for almost the entirety of the second half.
Despite ongoing pressure it required a goal from nothing to take the points, Duran lining up a 30-yard strike which flew into the top corner past Jordan Pickford to seal the win and yet another defeat for Everton, who remain rock bottom with zero points from their opening four matches.
Thank you for following our coverage this afternoon and goodbye from Villa Park.
Well, Everton threatened to rip up the script early doors with two goals against the run of play. McNeil and Calvert-Lewin put Dyche's side two-up inside half an hour. Aston Villa did not panic though and kept doing the right things, and they got their reward on 36' minutes when Watkins rose highest to convert a cross that was stood up at the far post. That gave them hope, and they duly took the lead shortly after the break, with Watkins again the beneficiary of Villa's hard work, tucking away his chance after Harrison deflected the ball into his path. Duran completed the job and is getting quite the reputation as a match-winner having scored already from the bench against West Ham and Leicester before today. It was a goal that was deserving of winning any football match in truth. For Everton, they actually defended fairly well during the first-half, but struggled to keep the midland side at bay, such was the constant barrage and waves of attacking play. They conceded three goals but they simply did not have enough of a presence in the Villa half. You can't allow a team loft Villa's quality that much territory and not expect to be punished. Villa had an xG rating of 2.24, whilst Everton's was 0.95. The win sends Villa up to third place with Arsenal and Newcastle yet to play this weekend. For Everton, the table makes grim reading, and despite the difficulty in opposition, that must go down as another opportunity lost, having been two-nil up.
FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 3 - 2 EVERTON.
Martinez pounces on a ball forward and collapses on top of it. That could be the last chance for Everton to get anything from this game.
A Villa free kick on the right. Maatsen jogs over slowly to take. Duran times the header wrong and it skews off the side of his head to Everton safety.
Martinez has the ball in his hands and is taking his time with this, just three minutes left.
A brief melay in the Villa box as Everton try to get a shot away through Calvert-Lewin, but it is cleared by Villa.
Six minutes will be added onto the end. Time for more drama?
Substitution John McGinn Jaden Richard Philogene-Bidace
Tielemans inexplicably floats a free kick straight into the clutches of Pickford. Wasted opportunity.
