(REUTERS)

Aston Villa are targeting a spot in the top four when they face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. A series of positives results for Unai Emery’s men has put them in a good position to challenge for a place in the Champions League but their momentum took a hit last time out.

Villa lost 2-0 away at Nottingham Forest but they will be confident about getting their campaign back on track against 16th placed Fulham this afternoon.

The Cottagers lost 1-0 against Manchester United in their last match and will see Villa as an opportunity to put more points on the board. They are currently six above the relegation zone and three more from today’s game will go a long way in keeping them in the division this season.

