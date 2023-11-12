Aston Villa vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Unai Emery’s Villa take on the Cottagers in a Premier League clash
Aston Villa are targeting a spot in the top four when they face Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. A series of positives results for Unai Emery’s men has put them in a good position to challenge for a place in the Champions League but their momentum took a hit last time out.
Villa lost 2-0 away at Nottingham Forest but they will be confident about getting their campaign back on track against 16th placed Fulham this afternoon.
The Cottagers lost 1-0 against Manchester United in their last match and will see Villa as an opportunity to put more points on the board. They are currently six above the relegation zone and three more from today’s game will go a long way in keeping them in the division this season.
Follow all the action from Villa Park below:
The players are out on the pristine pitch at Villa Park, and kick-off is now just moments away!
Still seeking an end to his long Premier League goal drought, Raul Jimenez starts up front for Fulham, as Rodrigo Muniz is ruled out after injuring his knee last week. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Willian in the visitors' only other change. Former Villa winger Traore is back on the bench following a layoff, but Issa Diop and fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo remain sidelined.
Villa make a trio of changes from their 2-1 win over AZ: the injured Diego Carlos is replaced by Pau Torres, while Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz come in for Clement Lenglet and Leon Bailey. Tielemans retains his place, so Zaniolo must make do with a place on the bench.
SUBS: Marek Rodak, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Adama Traore, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tom Cairney, Carlos Vinicius.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tim Ream, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Raul Jimenez.
SUBS: Robin Olsen, Bertrand Traore, Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Calum Chambers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Alex Moreno.
ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.
After losing 1-0 at home to Manchester United last weekend, Fulham slipped further down the Premier League standings and they sit 16th ahead of today's game. The Cottagers are yet to suffer consecutive league defeats in 2023-24, though, despite an apparent lack of firepower up front. With a meagre tally of nine league goals so far this season, Marco Silva's men are also on a run of seven straight matches without scoring in the first half.
Aston Villa vs Fulham line-ups
Aston Villa XI:
Fulham XI:
Aston Villa may have slipped up at Nottingham Forest last week, missing a chance to move into the Premier League's top four, but they bounced back straight away by beating AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Now vying for a 13th top-flight home win in succession for the first time in 40 years, the Birmingham club have scored three goals or more in each of their five league games at Villa Park this season. Today, Unai Emery's side can equal a club record of 21 Premier League victories in a calendar year.
