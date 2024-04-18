Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aston Villa travel to Lille with a one-goal advantage after their narrow win at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Unai Emery’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn and will head to France buoyed by their impressive weekend display in the Premier League which saw them upset title contenders Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Lille, meanwhile, did not play at the weekend but have been an impressive outfit in front of their home fans, losing just once all season. Thursday’s victor will progress to face the winner of Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent. Get the latest European football odds and tips here.

When is Lille vs Aston Villa?

Lille vs Aston Villa is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 18 April at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the second leg live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Lille will be fresh heading into Thursday’s encounter having not played on the weekend but Paulo Fonseca will still be without Andrej Ilic and Tiago Morais who are sidelined with injury.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain without long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey but are boosted by the return of Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet who missed the first leg but returned to the bench for their win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups

Lille XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Gudmundsson; David.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.

Odds

Lille win: 13/10

Draw: 13/5

Aston Villa win: 19/10

Prediction

Aston Villa hold firm to reach the semi-finals Lille 1-1 Aston Villa (2-3 agg.)