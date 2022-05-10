Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 10 May 2022 17:51
Aston Villa are managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard (right)

Aston Villa are managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard (right)

(PA Wire)

Aston Villa host title-chasing Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in the hunt for a quadruple.

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a weekend win over Newcastle after Liverpool had been held at home by Tottenham.

Steven Gerrard’s side, meanwhile, produced a strong performance against Burnley and are well-placed to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

The Aston Villa manager worked under Klopp as both a player and coach at Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 10 May at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to begin at 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Steven Gerrard is not believed to have any fresh injury concerns from the win over Burnley. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey did not feature in that encounter and is again a doubt, while Leon Bailey’s ankle issue might have ended the Jamaican’s season. Kortney Hause has not featured since January.

For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino was back in training last week and could return to the matchday squad. With the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp may consider again rotating to manage his squad, including at full-back.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Odds

Aston Villa win 33/5

Draw 4/1

Liverpool win 7/15

Prediction

Liverpool secure a reasonably comfortable away win and avoid losing more ground in the title race. Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool

