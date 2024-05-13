Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Victory for Villa will secure a spot in next season’s Champions League
Aston Villa host Liverpool in a Monday night Premier League encounter with the hopes of guaranteeing themselves a place in next season’s Champions League.
Unai Emery’s team come into the match sitting fourth in the table with a four point lead over Tottenham in fifth. With both teams still having two matches to play a defeat to Liverpool could leave the midlands club vulnerable heading into the final weekend of the season.
For their part, Liverpool recovered from a Merseyside derby loss to Everton, which also effectively ended their title challenge, and a draw with West Ham when they defeated Spurs 4-2 last time out. That victory was a boost to Villa’s chances of clinching fourth place but the Reds, who have secured third, could swing the momentum back in Tottenham’s favour with a win at Villa Park.
Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the season and will want to end Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club in style, starting with a win over Villa tonight.
Follow all the action below
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Aston Villa take on Liverpool.
The hosts will hope to cap off a spectacular season with a victory over the Reds which would secure them a spot in the Champions League next year.
They come into the game fourth in the league with a four-point buffer over Tottenham. Three points this evening woulc give them an unassailable lead and ensure Unai Emery’s men are playing in the European top-flight in 2024/25.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are out of the title race and are just focusing on ending the season on a high. Boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the conclusion of this season and the team will be hoping to send him off with two wins from their last two league games.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the afternoon to stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
