✕ Close Villa will want to finish well, Emery doing incredible job - Klopp

Aston Villa host Liverpool in a Monday night Premier League encounter with the hopes of guaranteeing themselves a place in next season’s Champions League.

Unai Emery’s team come into the match sitting fourth in the table with a four point lead over Tottenham in fifth. With both teams still having two matches to play a defeat to Liverpool could leave the midlands club vulnerable heading into the final weekend of the season.

For their part, Liverpool recovered from a Merseyside derby loss to Everton, which also effectively ended their title challenge, and a draw with West Ham when they defeated Spurs 4-2 last time out. That victory was a boost to Villa’s chances of clinching fourth place but the Reds, who have secured third, could swing the momentum back in Tottenham’s favour with a win at Villa Park.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the season and will want to end Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club in style, starting with a win over Villa tonight.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Aston Villa vs Liverpool odds and tips right here: