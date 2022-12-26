Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day and Aston Villa host Liverpool in the teatime kick-off at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side currently lie 12th in the table and beat Brighton and Manchester United in the Premier League before the World Cup halted domestic matches in November.

As for Liverpool, they lost 3-2 in their first post-World Cup game back against Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, but did win their last two games in the league in November against Southampton and Tottenham.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will not feature following his World Cup triumph with Argentina and, similarly, Ibrahima Konate is likely to start on the bench for Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

The game will be played at 17:30pm GMT on Monday 26 December at Villa Park.

Where can I watch it?

This and all other Boxing Day fixtures will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Villa No 1 Emiliano Martinez will be unavailable, Emery confirmed, as he is given an extended period of rest following his World Cup exploits and celebrations in Argentina. Robin Olsen will deputise, while the match also comes too soon for Jacob Ramsey as he looks to recover from a hamstring injury.

James Milner picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to City and will miss another return to a former club, but both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to return to the fray. Roberto Firmino’s availability is thought to 50-50 due to a calf issue, but Alisson Becker is expected to return in goal.

James Milner picked up a hamstring issue on Thursday (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Bunedia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Odds

Aston Villa - 7/2

Draw - 29/10

Liverpool - 7/10

Prediction

A tricky Boxing Day clash for Liverpool, who need wins quickly to launch themselves up the table, against a Villa side who have been brought some stability since Unai Emery’s arrival. Expect goals and open defences. Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool