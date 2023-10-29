Jump to content

Liveupdated1698592984

Aston Villa vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 15:23
Comments
(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1698592918

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

The initial corner comes to nothing for Luton, but Doughty taps the ball back for Barkley on the edge of the box. He gets a good run-up to strike a first-time effort goalwards, but the 25-yard shot is always rising as it sails over the top of the bar!

29 October 2023 15:21
1698592861

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Own goal Thomas Alun Lockyer

29 October 2023 15:21
1698592847

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Chong's throughball down the left opens up space for Doughty to run into, but Cash tracks him all the way and deflects his attempted cross behind for a rare Luton corner.

29 October 2023 15:20
1698592755

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Digne bursts forward to get on the end of Torres' clipped pass in behind the defence, but Kabore gets back in cover to block the left-back's cross, and still manages to keep the ball in the field of play!

29 October 2023 15:19
1698592583

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

CHANCE!!! Watkins spreads the play wide to Bailey, who crosses back towards his striker in the area. Lockyer races across in cover, and does just enough to block Watkins' shot behind for a corner!

29 October 2023 15:16
1698592539

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Substitution Jacob Samuel Brown Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

29 October 2023 15:15
1698592516

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Substitution Gabriel Jeremiah Adedayo Osho Andros Darryl Townsend

29 October 2023 15:15
1698592503

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Ogbene and Doughty play a quick one-two down the left wing and the latter arcs a cross into the box. There's very few Luton shirts to aim at though, and Martinez rushes off his line to take the catch.

29 October 2023 15:15
1698592295

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Yellow Card Issa Kaboré

29 October 2023 15:11
1698592120

Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Yellow Card Matthew Stuart Cash

29 October 2023 15:08

