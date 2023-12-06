Jump to content

Liveupdated1701894004

Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as John Stones returns

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Wednesday 06 December 2023 20:20
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa take on Manchester City in a clash between two sides nearing the top of the Premier League table. Villa have won nine of their 14 league matches under Unai Emery this season and could jump ahead of City if they beat them at Villa Park tonight.

Forward Ollie Watkins has been in great touch scoring eight goals and the hosts will need his clinical touch if they are going to take points away from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City in contrast are going through something of a slump. A 3-3 draw against Tottenham was their third stalemate in a row meaning City are six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Three points are a must for the reigning champions if they want to keep up the apce with the Gunners.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1701893976

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

WIDE! McGinn does wonderfully to shake off Lewis and then Stones before poking it out to Digne as Alvarez comes up behind him. The left-back's first touch takes him into space, but he blasts his shot into the side netting.

6 December 2023 20:19
1701893880

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Kamara weaves away from Alvarez to set Villa on their way up the pitch and he tries to lift it over the top for Watkins to chase. It's too close to Ederson though, and the keeper comes to collect it.

6 December 2023 20:18
1701893743

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Alvarez gets the game under way for City!

6 December 2023 20:15
1701893584

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

6 December 2023 20:13
1701893410

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Guardiola makes two changes to the side that drew with Spurs on Sunday, and they're both enforced. Stones is back from injury to line up alongside Akanji in midfield, with Lewis also being brought in. Jeremy Doku is injured, while Rodri is suspended along with Jack Grealish after both received their fifth bookings of the season in that game. Nunes is back on the bench after passing a late fitness test.

6 December 2023 20:10
1701893245

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

There is just one change by Unai Emery from their draw with Bournemouth last time out. Kamara is back from a ban, so he comes straight back in to partner Watkins up top. Zaniolo drops to the bench.

6 December 2023 20:07
1701893096

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Scott Carson, Stefan Ortega, Oscar Bobb.

6 December 2023 20:04
1701892889

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; John Stones, Manuel Akanji; Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

6 December 2023 20:01
1701892702

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Jacob Ramsey, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Filip Marschall, Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet, Matty Cash.

6 December 2023 19:58
1701892504

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

ASTON VILLA STARTING XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins.

6 December 2023 19:55

