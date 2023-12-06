Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as John Stones returns
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Aston Villa take on Manchester City in a clash between two sides nearing the top of the Premier League table. Villa have won nine of their 14 league matches under Unai Emery this season and could jump ahead of City if they beat them at Villa Park tonight.
Forward Ollie Watkins has been in great touch scoring eight goals and the hosts will need his clinical touch if they are going to take points away from Pep Guardiola’s side.
Manchester City in contrast are going through something of a slump. A 3-3 draw against Tottenham was their third stalemate in a row meaning City are six points behind league leaders Arsenal.
Three points are a must for the reigning champions if they want to keep up the apce with the Gunners.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
WIDE! McGinn does wonderfully to shake off Lewis and then Stones before poking it out to Digne as Alvarez comes up behind him. The left-back's first touch takes him into space, but he blasts his shot into the side netting.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Kamara weaves away from Alvarez to set Villa on their way up the pitch and he tries to lift it over the top for Watkins to chase. It's too close to Ederson though, and the keeper comes to collect it.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Alvarez gets the game under way for City!
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Guardiola makes two changes to the side that drew with Spurs on Sunday, and they're both enforced. Stones is back from injury to line up alongside Akanji in midfield, with Lewis also being brought in. Jeremy Doku is injured, while Rodri is suspended along with Jack Grealish after both received their fifth bookings of the season in that game. Nunes is back on the bench after passing a late fitness test.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
There is just one change by Unai Emery from their draw with Bournemouth last time out. Kamara is back from a ban, so he comes straight back in to partner Watkins up top. Zaniolo drops to the bench.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Scott Carson, Stefan Ortega, Oscar Bobb.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; John Stones, Manuel Akanji; Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Jacob Ramsey, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Filip Marschall, Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet, Matty Cash.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
ASTON VILLA STARTING XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Boubacar Kamara, Ollie Watkins.
