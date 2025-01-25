Aston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester City Women 4.
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Manchester City Women 4.
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Paula Tomás is caught offside.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Khadija Shaw is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Paula Tomás (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Aemu Oyama replaces Yui Hasegawa.
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Blindkilde Brown replaces Jill Roord.
