Aston Villa v Newcastle LIVE: Battle for Champions League spots heats up at Villa Park
Newcastle hold onto third place but Aston Villa will look to cut the gap
Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League in what looks to be a key clash in the battle for Champions League qualification.
Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night despite a brave comeback and they want to ensure they are back in the competition next season following a memorable return to Europe.
But it is Newcastle who look favourites to hold onto third place after an impressive run of form. The Magpies thrashed Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and have scored nine goals in their last two games with Manchester United also dispatched.
Villa come into this on a good run of their own, though, with four wins in a row in the Premier League. It’s as many as Newcastle during that run and another today would be vital to keep up their chase of a top-five spot in the Premier League.
Follow live updates from Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League below
What is the Newcastle team news?
Newcastle are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, with a fit-again Anthony Gordon likely to feature off the bench again after both Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes scored against Crystal Palace.
What is the Aston Villa team news?
Unai Emery could give Ollie Watkins a start after an impactful performance off the bench last weekend, and may also freshen up his midfield after a taxing European tie.
When is Aston Villa vs Newcastle?
Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 19 April at Villa Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Good afternoon
Aston Villa and Newcastle battle in a potentially crucial meeting of two ambitious Premier League clubs.
The visitors continued their flying form in midweek with a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace lifting them into the third, with the side thriving even in the absence of manager Eddie Howe as he recovers from pneumonia.
The chase for the five Champions League qualification places is fierce, though, with Aston Villa able to close the gap to their opponents to just two points with a win here.
Unai Emery’s side are similarly enjoying an excellent run and will hope to bounce back from a narrow European exit against Paris Saint-Germain.
