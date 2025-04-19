Unai Emery would like Champions League return with Aston Villa

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League in what looks to be a key clash in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night despite a brave comeback and they want to ensure they are back in the competition next season following a memorable return to Europe.

But it is Newcastle who look favourites to hold onto third place after an impressive run of form. The Magpies thrashed Crystal Palace on Wednesday night and have scored nine goals in their last two games with Manchester United also dispatched.

Villa come into this on a good run of their own, though, with four wins in a row in the Premier League. It’s as many as Newcastle during that run and another today would be vital to keep up their chase of a top-five spot in the Premier League.

Follow live updates from Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League below