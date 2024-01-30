Aston Villa vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Unai Emery’s men have the chance to go second in the table but must beat Eddie Howe’s team
Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening with the knowledge that victory could propel them up to second in the table and get the midlands club right into the mix of a title race.
Villa are currently fourth, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, but level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal who sit second and third respectively.
After a superb first half of the season, Unai Emery’s side are looking to regain momentum after stalling over the Christmas period and could get back to winning ways following two goalless draws in their last two outings - across all competitions.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have paid the price for an injury hit season and are down in 10th place. Eddie Howe’s men have lost four consecutive matches in the league but victories over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup should give them confidence heading into tonight’s clash.
Lewis Miley on his new Newcastle contract
Teenager Lewis Miley has signed a new deal with Newcastle which will keep him at the club for the forseeable future.
A product of the Newcastle United Academy, Lewis became Newcastle’s youngest ever Premier League debutant when he featured for his boyhood club on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Chelsea.
He has since made 18 competitive first team appearances, including three outings in the Champions League, and has been capped at Under-19 level for England.
Of his new contract, Miley said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.
“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.
“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Howe gives an injury update
Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, is expecting to have Miguel Almiron available for tonight’s match though the Magpies still have a few key players on the sidelines.
The Newcastle manager said: “We hope Miggy [Almiron] will be with us. Jamaal [Lascelles], I’m not so sure about. It’s not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game - it will be close. We certainly hope to have Miggy with us.
“Harvey [Barnes] is getting closer. He’s probably the closest, along with Callum [Wilson].
“Then you go a little bit further back to Joe [Willock] and a bit further again to Elliot [Anderson], then we have a couple of others that are even further back. Harvey and Callum are probably the closest to returning to help us.”
Emery on Ramsey’s future
Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a possible move to Newcastle in the January transfer window but he is a big part of Unai Emery’s plans with Aston Villa and the club do not want to see him leave anytime soon.
Emery said: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up here in the Academy and his progress is clear, getting better. His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us.
“He is a potentially big, big player in Aston Villa and England. I want to keep him here 100%.”
Eddie Howe says it is ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to add to squad without selling
Eddie Howe has promised the Newcastle hierarchy will not ignore their role as “guardians of the club’s future” as they attempt to negotiate a path through a transfer window minefield.
The big-spending Magpies have found themselves thrust into the limelight in recent weeks amid speculation that one of their biggest names could be sold as they juggle the restrictions imposed by profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules with their desire to strengthen their squad.
More than £400m has been spent on transfers since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took charge at St James’ Park in October 2021 and, with the club having reported losses in excess of £70m for each of the two most recent financial years, chief executive Darren Eales has admitted that even their biggest names have their price.
The Magpies’ search for reinforcements is ongoing.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction
Both teams seem evenly matched despite the six places separating them in the Premier League table. Newcastle are going through a rough run of form but have the quality and skill to take the game to Aston Villa.
Unai Emery’s men are trying to earn Champions League football next term and need to keep up the pace with the top three. They’ll be bouyed on by their home support which may or may not be enough to get them over the line in this one.
Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle predicted teams
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle early team news
Jacob Ramsey is back in training after a hamstring injury, though may again miss out for Aston Villa. Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are among Unai Emery’s longer-term absentees.
Miguel Almiron, who is being linked with a move away from Newcastle, missed the FA Cup win at Fulham due to illness.
He may be back amongst things here, but Eddie Howe suggested that Kieran Trippier has a groin “grumble” that may need monitoring, to add to a still large list of injury worries.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday 30 January at Villa Park.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Aston Villa host Newcastle United at Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s men head into the match sitting fourth in the table but could jump up to second if they win and Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest in an earlier kick off.
Villa have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five league games but will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a couple of goalless draws in their previous two outings.
They’re facing Newcastle at a good time. Eddie Howe’s men have lost four consecutive matches in the league and have slipped down to 10th in the table.
However, two solid victories over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup could have come at the right time to inject some confidence in the squad and the Magpies will be hoping to finish off the season in strong form.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.
