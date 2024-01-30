✕ Close Chelsea's Pochettino hails Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as ‘one of best in world’

Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening with the knowledge that victory could propel them up to second in the table and get the midlands club right into the mix of a title race.

Villa are currently fourth, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, but level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal who sit second and third respectively.

After a superb first half of the season, Unai Emery’s side are looking to regain momentum after stalling over the Christmas period and could get back to winning ways following two goalless draws in their last two outings - across all competitions.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have paid the price for an injury hit season and are down in 10th place. Eddie Howe’s men have lost four consecutive matches in the league but victories over Sunderland and Fulham in the FA Cup should give them confidence heading into tonight’s clash.

