Tuesday's Premier League predictions: 153/1 accumulator betting tips, odds & free bets

Tuesday’s Premier League betting tips:
- Gabriel over 0.5 shots on target vs Nottingham Forest – 3/1 with bet365
- Draw in Luton vs Brighton – 10/3 with bet365
- Fulham to beat Everton – 6/4 with BetGoodwin
- Crystal Palace to win & under 2.5 goals vs Sheffield Utd – 12/5 with Betway
- Newcastle/draw double chance vs Aston Villa – 10/11 with Unibet
- The accumulator pays over 153/1 with BetVictor
After a brief pause for the FA Cup fourth round, the Premier League gets back up and running with a midweek round of fixtures.
With five games scheduled for Tuesday night, the bulk of the top flight action comes early on in the week and this round comprises the return fixtures from the matches we witnessed on the opening weekend of the season.
Plenty has changed since these sides last met and while we can expect a few repeat outcomes, a couple of teams have the chance to show how far they’ve come since round one.
We’ve been through all five games on accumulator betting sites to pick out a bet for each, which can be combined into an acca that returns at over 153/1 with BetVictor.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction
(7.30pm, TNT Sports 2)
Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace last time out with their prowess from set pieces getting them on the road to three points.
Centre-half Gabriel scored a first-half brace from a pair of corner kicks and he carries a threat for the Gunners’ next game against a Forest side that struggles to defend set pieces.
Excluding penalties, Forest have conceded a league-high 11 goals from set piece situations this season and Gabriel has been more prevalent in the opposition’s penalty area in recent games.
He’s had a shot on target in three of Arsenal’s last six games, and we’re backing him to potentially do some damage to Forest.
Taking a chance on Gabriel having a shot on target at 3/1 with bet365 appeals more than any other match market with Arsenal’s price prohibitive given recent away results and a run of three straight defeats at the City Ground.
The Premier League odds make Forest as big as 7/1 for win number four. They’ve been playing better of late since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge, albeit they’ve struggled in the cup against lower-league opposition.
It’s not easy to find value in the match markets for a fixture that doesn’t look as straightforward as the prices on betting apps suggest, so we’ll take a chance on Gabriel instead.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip: Gabriel over 0.5 shots on target - 3/1 with bet365
Fulham vs Everton prediction
(7.45pm)
Fulham will attempt to turn the page from their disappointing week of cup exits when they host Everton at Craven Cottage.
Marco Silva’s men were dumped out of the EFL Cup by semi-final opponents Liverpool in a narrow 3-2 aggregate defeat before losing 2-0 to Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Cottagers now return to Premier League action, where they will look to build on their impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal on New Year’s Eve and put their local derby defeat at Chelsea behind them
There’s no immediate danger for Silva’s side, but the momentum picked up from back-to-back 5-0 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham in December has long gone.
Everton too have lost their rhythm in the Premier League. Sean Dyche’s team responded brilliantly to their 10-point deduction by winning four out of their next five.
But, the Toffees are now winless in their last four in the top flight, including away defeats to Tottenham and Wolves.
We shouldn’t expect a classic or five goals from the hosts. Everton will naturally adopt a defensive approach as they have done on the road under Dyche. Fulham have lacked penetration without Aleksandar Mitrovic this season.
But, we believe with Willian, Andreas Pereira and Bobby Decordova-Reid in the ranks, there could be enough to edge out the visitors. After looking at football betting sites, we’re backing Fulham to win a scrappy game at 6/4 with BetGoodwin.
Fulham vs Everton Tip: Fulham to win – 6/4 with BetGoodwin
Luton vs Brighton prediction
(7.45pm)
Both sides advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after recording impressive away wins over Everton and Sheffield United respectively. Cauley Woodrow’s late strike allowed Luton to secure their second win of the season at Goodison Park, keeping the Hatters’ momentum flowing.
Rob Edwards’ men have lost only one of their last seven in all competitions, albeit two of those games came against League One side Bolton.
Even when Luton have been beaten recently, the Hatters have gone down swinging. They took Arsenal all the way before losing out in a seven-goal thriller, Manchester City were forced to come from behind to win at Kenilworth Road, while Chelsea escaped with three points despite late drama.
Brighton will have to be at their best, although you never know what to expect from the Seagulls.
They’ve scored nine goals in their last two away games in the FA Cup, but have drawn a blank in their last two in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are still seventh in the table, but will have to be ready for the rigours of Kenilworth Road.
Given that Luton have scored in every home Premier League game but one, and Brighton’s recent goal glut on their travels, we find it tough to split the pair and are going for a third straight draw for the Seagulls.
Luton vs Brighton Tip: Draw – 10/3 with bet365
Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction
(8pm)
This shapes up as a must-win game for Roy Hodgson if he wants to remain Crystal Palace manager beyond the end of the week and he’ll be delighted to be able to call upon Michael Olise again.
Olise, who is available again after injury, and Eberechi Eze are likely to be the difference between the Eagles becoming further embroiled in a relegation scrap and maintaining a safe distance to the bottom three.
Those two can provide a spark to a Palace side that looked devoid of belief when thrashed by Arsenal and edge them to victory against bottom side Sheffield United.
The Blades have the worst away record in the division, taking two points from 10 games and scoring two goals. They’ve drawn a blank in three of their last four away league games and this clash with a Palace side averaging just over one goal a game at home could be attritional.
But the presence of Olise and Eze tips the balance of the game in Palace’s favour and a home win paired with under 3.5 goals looks the best bet.
Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Tip: Crystal Palace to win & under 3.5 goals – 6/5 with Betway
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction
(8.15pm, TNT Sports 1)
Aston Villa were handed a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle on the opening day of the season and Unai Emery's men will want revenge at Villa Park, where they are unbeaten in 17 games, recording 16 wins in that time.
Compare that to Newcastle’s away form – only Sheffield United (2) have taken fewer points on the road than the Magpies (5) – and it seems obvious which way bettors should lean if they choose to wager on this game.
But Villa’s recent performances haven’t been all that impressive, winning just two of their last six games in all competitions, while they’ve been grateful to Emiliano Martinez recently in back-to-back goalless draws against Everton and Chelsea.
In contrast, Newcastle looked refreshed after two weeks off in their 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday evening. They still have a lengthy injury list, but Eddie Howe’s team were more like their old selves at Craven Cottage.
Villa’s high line and Newcastle’s ability to transition quickly could cause issues for the hosts, who are potentially not as likely to take three points as the odds on gambling sites suggest.
Newcastle need to start picking up points away from Tyneside if they want to be playing European football next season and can at least avoid defeat at Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Newcastle Tip: Newcastle/draw double chance – 10/11 with Unibet
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.