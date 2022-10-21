Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aston Villa next manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard

Gerrard was dismissed following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham, to leave Villa outside the relegation zone on goal difference

Jack Rathborn
Friday 21 October 2022 07:22
Comments
Villa sack Gerrard after 3-0 league defeat to Fulham

Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner to replace Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sacked him as manager after just 11 games into the Premier League season.

The former Tottenham and PSG manager is the leading candidate according to the bookmakers after Villa’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham was enough to see Villa act with the club dragged into a relegation battle and sitting 17th in the table.

Gerrard mustered just one win in nine Premier League games, leaving Villa’s travelling supporters to turn on him with chants including: “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again”.

And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed in a 42-word statement that Gerrard had left the club with immediate effect. A spokesperson added: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard maintained he was a “fighter” minutes after the defeat and admitted the criticism from Villa supporters made for a “tough” night personally.

Recommended

“We’ll see what happens, I’m a fighter,” Gerrard said. “I will never, ever quit anything. Quitting is not in my DNA. But the reality is that it’s not good enough for this club.”

Gerrard added: “Tonight was a tough night for me personally. We will see what happens but I understand the situation we are in.”

Next Aston Villa Manager Odds

  • Mauricio Pochettino 4/7
  • Unai Emery 5/1
  • Michael Beale 13/2
  • Thomas Tuchel 10/1
  • Thomas Frank 10/1
  • Sean Dyche 12/1
  • Ralph Hassenhuttl 20/1
  • Marcelo Bielsa 20/1
  • Kjetil Knudsen 20/1
  • John Terry 20/1
  • Scott Parker 22/1
  • Chris Wilder 25/1
  • Rafa Benitez 25/1
  • Dean Smith 25/1
  • Jose Mourinho 40/1
  • Antonio Conte 40/1
  • Erik ten Hag 50/1
  • Steve Bruce 66/1

Odds via Betfair

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in