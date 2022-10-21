Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner to replace Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sacked him as manager after just 11 games into the Premier League season.

The former Tottenham and PSG manager is the leading candidate according to the bookmakers after Villa’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham was enough to see Villa act with the club dragged into a relegation battle and sitting 17th in the table.

Gerrard mustered just one win in nine Premier League games, leaving Villa’s travelling supporters to turn on him with chants including: “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again”.

And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed in a 42-word statement that Gerrard had left the club with immediate effect. A spokesperson added: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard maintained he was a “fighter” minutes after the defeat and admitted the criticism from Villa supporters made for a “tough” night personally.

“We’ll see what happens, I’m a fighter,” Gerrard said. “I will never, ever quit anything. Quitting is not in my DNA. But the reality is that it’s not good enough for this club.”

Gerrard added: “Tonight was a tough night for me personally. We will see what happens but I understand the situation we are in.”

Next Aston Villa Manager Odds

Mauricio Pochettino 4/7

Unai Emery 5/1

Michael Beale 13/2

Thomas Tuchel 10/1

Thomas Frank 10/1

Sean Dyche 12/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl 20/1

Marcelo Bielsa 20/1

Kjetil Knudsen 20/1

John Terry 20/1

Scott Parker 22/1

Chris Wilder 25/1

Rafa Benitez 25/1

Dean Smith 25/1

Jose Mourinho 40/1

Antonio Conte 40/1

Erik ten Hag 50/1

Steve Bruce 66/1

Odds via Betfair