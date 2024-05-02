Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa and Olympiacos vie for a place in a European final as the two clubs meet in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery’s side survived a penalty shootout to edge out Lille in the last eight and get home advantage first in the two-legged tie.

Their Greek opponents also needed penalties to overcome Fenerbahce, with Konstantinos Tzolakis saving three penalties to continue to build his reputation as a goalkeeper of real promise.

The winner of the encounter will take on either Fiorentina or Club Brugge in the final in Athens on May 29.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Aston Villa vs Olympiacos predictions and odds here.

When is Aston Villa vs Olympiacos?

The first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 2 May at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Emiliano Martinez is suspended for the first leg, though a hamstring injury might have ruled him out anyway. Robin Olsen is set to deputise in goal, while Youri Tielemans may miss out on midfield with a groin issue.

Olympiacos are without Andreas Ntoi and Giorgos Masouras, both serving bans. Striker Fran Navarro, who is on loan from Porto, is ineligible.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Bailey, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins.

Olympiacos XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Ortega; Chiquinho, Hezze, Horta; Podence, El Kaabi, Fortounis.

Odds

Aston Villa win 5/11

Draw 15/4

Olympiacos win 13/2

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Olympiacos

