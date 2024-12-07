Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Aston Villa vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 07 December 2024 14:30 GMT
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

SUBS: Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Jaden Philogene, Amadou Onana, Robin Olsen.

7 December 2024 14:25

ASTON VILLA (4-4-1-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ian Maatsen, Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa; John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey; Morgan Rogers; Jhon Duran.

7 December 2024 14:25

Struggling Southampton are winless in four consecutive Premier League games going into their match against Aston Villa on Saturday. Aston Villa are in seventh place with 22 points through 14 matches. The hosts won their last Premier League match 3-1 at home against Brentford, snapping a five-match winless streak. Southampton's last Premier League match saw them beaten 5-1 by Chelsea at St. Mary's Stadium, extending their winless streak to four, leaving them in 20th place on five points. Aston Villa won the last Premier League meeting between the sides, triumphing 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium in January 2023. Ollie Watkins scored Villa's only goal in the 77th minute.

7 December 2024 14:20

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Southampton. Team news will follow shortly.

7 December 2024 14:15

Aston Villa vs Southampton team news

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen, Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Durán

Southampton XI: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Dibling, Downes, Fernandes, Armstrong, Archer

Jack Rathborn7 December 2024 13:50

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

7 December 2024 13:00

