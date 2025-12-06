Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Is Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash

Flo Clifford
Saturday 06 December 2025 03:46 GMT
Ollie Watkins struck twice at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ollie Watkins struck twice at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa host Arsenal on Saturday in a battle of two of the Premier League’s form teams.

Unai Emery’s men have now won four games on the trot and came out on top in a thriller at Brighton on Wednesday, roaring back from 2-0 down to lead 4-2 and clinging on for a 4-3 win, with Ollie Watkins scoring a brace and looking back to his best.

Meanwhile league leaders Arsenal comfortably saw off Brentford at the Emirates, coming back in style after dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta’s side have a five-point lead over chasers Manchester City, with Villa one point further back in third, hot on the Gunners’ heels after a remarkable turnaround following their early-season slump.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday 6 December, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Aston Villa had to call on second-choice keeper Marco Bizot after Emi Martinez sustained a back injury and was a late withdrawal from the squad against Brighton, with the Argentine a doubt for this weekend too. Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings are expected to be sidelined until the end of the year.

Arsenal meanwhile have two more injuries to worry about and a particular crisis at centre-back, after Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera were both substituted against Brentford with leg injuries. The latter is expected to join Leandro Trossard and William Saliba on the sidelines but Rice told reporters after the game he was “fine” and is likely to feature at Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

