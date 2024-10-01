Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich betting tips

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich betting preview

For Aston Villa, the Champions League is all about testing themselves against the best in Europe and in Wednesdays opponent’s, Bayern Munich, they are certainly up against one of the best on Wednesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+ ).

It’s been 31 years since Villa were playing in the leading Uefai competition and last season’s Conference League campaign was their first appearance in Europe for 13 years, but that doesn’t mean they will be a pushover for six-time champions Bayern, who are odds-on to win at Villa Park with all the major betting sites.

This meeting is only the second ever between the two sides. The first came in the 1982 European Cup final and it was the English side who came out on top. Peter Withe scored the only goal of the game in Rotterdam that night as Tony Barton’s side won the competition for their one and only time.

Since then, Villa have played only once in the elite competition and that was the following year, while Bayern have been a virtual ever-present, playing in it 32 times and winning it three times.

Both sides go into the game having got their Champions League campaigns off to winning start, Villa beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland, while Bayern thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home.

Harry Kane scored four goals on the night and he will be hoping he can shake off the ankle knock he suffered in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen to feature at Villa.

The draw with the reigning Bundesliga champions is the only blot on any otherwise perfect copybook for new Bavarians’ boss Vincent Kompany, who has got off to a flying start since swapping Burnley for Bayern in the summer.

Kompany’s new side won their opening six games in all competitions before the draw with Leverkusen, while they’ve scored 30 goals in seven games and Kane already has 10.

Villa’s start to the season hasn’t been too dissimilar, winning six, drawing one against Ipswich on Sunday, and losing to Arsenal in the second game of the season.

Sunday’s draw with the Tractor Boys was a disappointing one but the fact they won their opening six home games on their way to the Europa Conference League semi-finals will give them confidence at Villa Park.

The Villans also have a manager who knows how to beat Bayern. Unai Emery has already beaten them twice in the Champions League, winning 3-0 in September 2017 when in charge of Paris St-Germain and 1-0 in April 2022 with Villarreal.

The only manager to beat Bayern Munich in the competition with as many as three different teams is Jose Mourinho (Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid) and Emery will be eyeing that record on Wednesday.

Emery has only lost three of his previous 20 non-knockout stage games in the Champions League winning 13 and drawing four, although one of those defeats did come against Bayern Munich in December 2017, when PSG were beaten 3-1.

The German side’s record in this competition is ridiculous, they are currently unbeaten in 41 group stage games, winning 37 of those and they have reached the quarter-finals in 12 of the last 13 years, so it’s hard to disagree with football betting sites, who have priced up the visitors as the more likely winners.

The Villans are unlikely to go quietly though having only failed to score once this season and Bayern’s recent run of five games without a clean sheet suggests both teams to score is a reasonable consideration for bettors.

Pairing both teams to score with a Bayern win only pays 2/1 on betting apps, so we’ve taken a look at the correct score market instead and plumped for the German giants to win 3-1.

Bayern have scored three or more on each of their four domestic away games this season and while Villa are a better calibre of opponent than some sides the Bavarians have beat, they may find it tough to contain such firepower.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich prediction: Bayern to win 3-1 - 12/1 William Hill

