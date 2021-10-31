✕ Close Match Preview: Aston Villa vs West Ham on 31/10/2021

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is starting to build on Dean Smith after a disappointing start to the season, with Villa currently sitting in 15th, having won just three of their nine games this season. Victory could propel Villa up into 11th, but they come into the fixture on the back of three successive defeats, the last of which, at Arsenal, saw Smith’s side thoroughly outclassed. The head coach batted away criticism this week, though, insisting any negativity had been blown out of proportion and that he expected a positive response from his squad.

West Ham, meanwhile, come into the match full of confidence after a brilliant start to their own campaign. David Moyes’s side sit fourth in the Premier League table, have won their last four games in all competitions, and are on the brink of securing their place in the Europa League knockout stages, too. The Hammers dumped holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on Wednesday and won’t want to cede any momentum after such a fine run of results. Follow all the action live below: