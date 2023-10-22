✕ Close Fans lay flowers at Old Trafford following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Two goals from Douglas Luiz helped a rampant Aston Villa to a 4-1 victory over West Ham United and moved the Midlands club into fifth spot in the Premier League.

Luiz struck either side of halftime, his second goal from the penalty spot, to put Unai Emery’s side in control.

A deflected shot by Jarrod Bowen offered the visitors a lifeline and they threatened to draw level before Ollie Watkins struck with an exquisite finish after a counter-attack.

Leon Bailey came off the bench to put the icing on the cake with a superb fourth late on after cutting in from the right.

High-flying Villa are unbeaten in five league games and have 19 points from nine games, one point outside the top four.

