Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697997315

Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham: Unai Emery’s side have now won 11 in a row at home

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 18:55
Comments
Fans lay flowers at Old Trafford following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton

Two goals from Douglas Luiz helped a rampant Aston Villa to a 4-1 victory over West Ham United and moved the Midlands club into fifth spot in the Premier League.

Luiz struck either side of halftime, his second goal from the penalty spot, to put Unai Emery’s side in control.

A deflected shot by Jarrod Bowen offered the visitors a lifeline and they threatened to draw level before Ollie Watkins struck with an exquisite finish after a counter-attack.

Leon Bailey came off the bench to put the icing on the cake with a superb fourth late on after cutting in from the right.

High-flying Villa are unbeaten in five league games and have 19 points from nine games, one point outside the top four.

Recommended

1697995960

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

The full-time whistle blows to bring a dominant Villa performance to an end as they claim a 4-1 win over West Ham, their first victory against the Hammers since the 2014-15 campaign. Douglas Luiz put Emery's men in control as he thumped home the opener with half an hour on the clock before scoring from the spot after Konsa was felled by Alvarez. West Ham did pull a goal back through Ward-Prowse's deflected strike, but Watkins would restore Villa's two-goal advantage with an emphatic finish before Bailey capped the win off the bench. The win takes Villa up to fifth, just two points off leaders Manchester City, while defeat means West Ham remain ninth. Both sides are in European action next week, when Villa travel to take on AZ in the Europa Conference League while the Hammers will play away at Olympiacos in the Europa League. That is all from us at Villa Park, so thanks for tuning in and goodbye!

22 October 2023 18:32
1697995631

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 4-1 WEST HAM

22 October 2023 18:27
1697995560

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

After receiving some medical attention, Coufal is back on his feet and play has resumed.

22 October 2023 18:26
1697995529

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Coufal is down receiving treatment for a head injury after a coming-together with Digne.

22 October 2023 18:25
1697995357

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Kudus' shot from a difficult angle is easily saved by Martinez.

22 October 2023 18:22
1697995294

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

We are into seven minutes of additional time at the end of this game, and Villa are still pressing to add to the scoreline.

22 October 2023 18:21
1697995191

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Antonio is replaced by Fornals.

22 October 2023 18:19
1697995121

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Goal Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

22 October 2023 18:18
1697995057

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

No team in the Premier League has had more instances of a player scoring a brace or more this season than Villa with three. Watkins, Cash and Douglas Luiz have all scored two or more goals in a single league match this season.

22 October 2023 18:17
1697994896

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Substitution Moussa Diaby Youri Marion A. Tielemans

22 October 2023 18:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in