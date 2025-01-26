Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
There's the full-time whistle at Villa Park, as West Ham United equalise to secure a well-deserved 1-1 draw with the hosts Aston Villa! Although they had a 1-0 lead from half-time, the Villans mustered just 0.79 xG as chances from substitutes Malen, Duran and Buendia all went astray, with the vast majority of openings coming at the other end. West Ham produced 1.39 xG themselves, with Paqueta and Soler both spurning chances from right in front before Emerson popped up to head home at the far post. Alvarez, Soucek and Ings all had chances to win it for the Hammers, who thought they'd done just that at the death as the offside Soucek and Paqueta combined to finish off Irving's spilled shot, only for the flag to go up. Villa remain eighth and four points off the European places following back-to-back draws, while West Ham jump up to 13th in the Premier League table having gone oh so close to a second win under Graham Potter.
BALL IN THE NET!!! The linesman's flag denies the Hammers a winning goal in bizarre circumstances!!! Irving lines up a left-footed shot from 20 yards which is struck low and spilled by Martinez, falling straight to an offside Soucek. He takes the ball away from the goalkeeper and tees up Paqueta to finish from close range, but as the West Ham players and bench celebrate, the referee awards a free-kick Villa's way instead!
OVER!!! Villa win possession back after Paqueta pulls up when chasing a throughball, and after Tielemans' cross is headed away by Kilman to Buendia, the substitute chests the ball down and sends a half-volley high and wide into the Holte End!
CHANCE!!! Cresswell's floated pass into the area is headed on by Soucek towards Paqueta, but with his back to goal, the Brazilian tries an overhead kick and completely misses the ball from right in front!
Tielemans sends Maatsen running into the final third with a glorious throughball from deep, but he takes too long to try a shot or pick a pass and Wan-Bissaka steps in to make the block!
We had six added minutes – which turned into 10 – in the first half, and we're set for another SEVEN to extend the second by, as both Villa and West Ham press on looking for the winner!
Malen holds onto possession for too long without reaching Cash and loses it to a well-times challenge from Scarles. He plays the ball forward with Paqueta making the run, but Konsa slides in to knock it clear just in time!
Tielemans frees up crossing space for Malen down the right and he drills a low ball into the middle, but Cresswell slides in at the near post to put it behind as Villa take their turn to ramp up the pressure.
