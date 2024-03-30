Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Villa Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
CHANCE! Zaniolo played a role in Villa's second goal and almost gets a goal to his name off the bench. He arrives on the edge of the box and drives a low shot on target, but Sa gets down to push it into the air before collecting it on the second attempt.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Assist Moussa Diaby
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Hugo Bueno is on for Ait-Nouri.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Alexandre Moreno Lopera Lucas Digne
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
CHANCE! Lemina latches onto the ball on the left and pokes a header into Chiwome. The 18-year-old does brilliantly to turn past Carlos to get down the left side of the box, but the Brazilan recovers with a clever slide tackle to stop him from getting a shot away.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution Morgan Elliot Rogers Nicolò Zaniolo
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bailey has the ball on the left, moving inside with the ball and beating a couple of defenders with some quick feet. He could shoot from range but looks to slip a pass through to Duran. However, the ball goes straight to Sa. Duran is still waiting for his first touch after coming on at half-time.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sarabia has the chance to swing a corner into the box from the left, but the pressure on Villa's box immediately ends when Toti fouls Martinez. A strange foul from the defender, as the ball was nowhere near them.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The referee stops the match so that players observing Ramadan can take on some food and water.
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Moreno gets caught in possession just outside the Villa box by Sarabia, who lifts a cross towards Lemina. He is put under pressure by Konsa, with his weak header going straight to Martinez.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies