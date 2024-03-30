Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711825084

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 March 2024 16:30
Comments
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1711825021

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

CHANCE! Zaniolo played a role in Villa's second goal and almost gets a goal to his name off the bench. He arrives on the edge of the box and drives a low shot on target, but Sa gets down to push it into the air before collecting it on the second attempt.

30 March 2024 18:57
1711824885

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Moussa Diaby

30 March 2024 18:54
1711824839

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hugo Bueno is on for Ait-Nouri.

30 March 2024 18:53
1711824734

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution Alexandre Moreno Lopera Lucas Digne

30 March 2024 18:52
1711824722

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

CHANCE! Lemina latches onto the ball on the left and pokes a header into Chiwome. The 18-year-old does brilliantly to turn past Carlos to get down the left side of the box, but the Brazilan recovers with a clever slide tackle to stop him from getting a shot away.

30 March 2024 18:52
1711824720

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitution Morgan Elliot Rogers Nicolò Zaniolo

30 March 2024 18:52
1711824579

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bailey has the ball on the left, moving inside with the ball and beating a couple of defenders with some quick feet. He could shoot from range but looks to slip a pass through to Duran. However, the ball goes straight to Sa. Duran is still waiting for his first touch after coming on at half-time.

30 March 2024 18:49
1711824474

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sarabia has the chance to swing a corner into the box from the left, but the pressure on Villa's box immediately ends when Toti fouls Martinez. A strange foul from the defender, as the ball was nowhere near them.

30 March 2024 18:47
1711824392

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The referee stops the match so that players observing Ramadan can take on some food and water.

30 March 2024 18:46
1711824351

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Moreno gets caught in possession just outside the Villa box by Sarabia, who lifts a cross towards Lemina. He is put under pressure by Konsa, with his weak header going straight to Martinez.

30 March 2024 18:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in