Liveupdated1726925943

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 13:00
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

1726925738

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have put just a single point on the board so far, after going down to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United last week. Gary O'Neil has now overseen just one win across his team's last 14 Premier League matches - a run featuring no fewer than 10 losses - and they also exited the EFL Cup to Brighton in midweek. While Wolves were beaten 2-0 in their most recent meeting with today's hosts, they have lost only one of their last five league games at Villa Park.

21 September 2024 14:35
1726925604

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fresh from starting their Champions League campaign with success in Switzerland, Aston Villa now return to Premier League duty with a game against local rivals. After adapting to a plastic pitch in Bern, they ultimately ran out 3-0 winners over Young Boys to start the league phase with maximum points, making it three wins on the spin for Unai Emery's men. Last week, Villa fought back to beat Everton 3-2, with super-sub Jhon Duran striking a spectacular winner as they moved onto nine points from a possible 12.

21 September 2024 14:33
1726925473

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves!

21 September 2024 14:31
1726920033

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

21 September 2024 13:00

