Aston Villa have never played in the Champions League before, and their first opponents will be Young Boys in the new-look competition.

In their club’s history, Villa have only played against Swiss sides in the now-defunct Uefa Intertoto Cup, and they have never won in Switzerland.

Unai Emery has led his side back into Europe’s top-tier competition for the first time since the 1982-83 season, the year after they won the European Cup.

Last season, Young Boys fought hard to secure a third-place finish in a group including Manchester City, Red Bull Leipzig and Crvena zvezda.

Last season, Villa were knocked out in the Europa Conference League semi-finals by eventual winners Olympiacos. But there have been voices of discontent from supporters this time around over the ticket prices, with adults priced at £85, £94 and £97, with season ticket holders getting a discount of around £15 per ticket. The club are due to host Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and Celtic, but their first match will be the trip to Young Boys.

When is it?

Young Boys vs Aston Villa will kick off at 5.45pm BST at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on Tuesday, September 17.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Ollie Watkins withdrew from the England squad during the international break, but started during the 3-2 win over Everton at the weekend, although two matches in quick succession might be too much for the striker. Should he not be deemed fit enough to start, Jhon Duran is likely to take his place.

Confirmed line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Onana; Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula

Odds

Young Boys 4/1

Draw 17/5

Aston Villa 7/10

Prediction

Aston Villa have started the Premier League well, while Young Boys are bottom of the Swiss League after the opening six matches. Aston Villa to win 2-1.