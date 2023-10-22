Atalanta vs Genoa LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Gewiss Stadium
Follow live coverage as Atalanta face Genoa in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Match ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 0.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 0.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Mattia Bani (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Goal! Atalanta 2, Genoa 0. Éderson (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic following a fast break.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Attempt saved. George Puscas (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morten Frendrup with a through ball.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Substitution, Genoa. Alessandro Vogliacco replaces Caleb Ekuban because of an injury.
Atalanta vs Genoa
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies