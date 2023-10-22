Jump to content

Liveupdated1697997243

Atalanta vs Genoa LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Gewiss Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 16:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Atalanta face Genoa in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697997219

Atalanta vs Genoa

Match ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 0.

22 October 2023 18:53
1697997201

Atalanta vs Genoa

Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 0.

22 October 2023 18:53
1697997178

Atalanta vs Genoa

Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 October 2023 18:52
1697997103

Atalanta vs Genoa

Mattia Bani (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.

22 October 2023 18:51
1697997019

Atalanta vs Genoa

Goal! Atalanta 2, Genoa 0. Éderson (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic following a fast break.

22 October 2023 18:50
1697996988

Atalanta vs Genoa

Attempt saved. George Puscas (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morten Frendrup with a through ball.

22 October 2023 18:49
1697996913

Atalanta vs Genoa

Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 October 2023 18:48
1697996887

Atalanta vs Genoa

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.

22 October 2023 18:48
1697996873

Atalanta vs Genoa

Substitution, Genoa. Alessandro Vogliacco replaces Caleb Ekuban because of an injury.

22 October 2023 18:47
1697996848

Atalanta vs Genoa

Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Atalanta).

22 October 2023 18:47

