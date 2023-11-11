Augsburg vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from WWK Arena
Follow live coverage as Augsburg face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
VAR Checking: FC Augsburg Penalty.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Penalty conceded by Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Goal! FC Augsburg 0, TSG Hoffenheim 1. Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Finn Dahmen.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Attempt saved. Anton Stach (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Foul by Ozan Kabak (TSG Hoffenheim).
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Ozan Kabak tries a through ball, but Marius Bülter is caught offside.
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
