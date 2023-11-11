Jump to content

Liveupdated1699714684

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from WWK Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 13:30
A general view of the WWK Arena
Follow live coverage as Augsburg face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699714525

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

VAR Checking: FC Augsburg Penalty.

11 November 2023 14:55
1699714481

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.

11 November 2023 14:54
1699714479

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Penalty conceded by Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

11 November 2023 14:54
1699714354

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Goal! FC Augsburg 0, TSG Hoffenheim 1. Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.

11 November 2023 14:52
1699714302

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

11 November 2023 14:51
1699714261

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Finn Dahmen.

11 November 2023 14:51
1699714260

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Attempt saved. Anton Stach (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

11 November 2023 14:51
1699714097

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Foul by Ozan Kabak (TSG Hoffenheim).

11 November 2023 14:48
1699714036

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Ozan Kabak tries a through ball, but Marius Bülter is caught offside.

11 November 2023 14:47
1699713787

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 November 2023 14:43

