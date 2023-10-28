Augsburg vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Augsburg face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Phillip Tietz (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Phillip Tietz is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.
Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joakim Mæhle (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joakim Mæhle (VfL Wolfsburg).
Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Robert Gumny.
First Half begins.
