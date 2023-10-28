Jump to content

Liveupdated1698500884

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from WWK Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the WWK Arena
A general view of the WWK Arena
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Augsburg face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698500803

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Goal! FC Augsburg 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Phillip Tietz (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

28 October 2023 14:46
1698500648

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Attempt saved. Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

28 October 2023 14:44
1698500459

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Phillip Tietz is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:40
1698500439

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.

28 October 2023 14:40
1698500272

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 October 2023 14:37
1698500152

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Joakim Mæhle (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

28 October 2023 14:35
1698500149

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Foul by Joakim Mæhle (VfL Wolfsburg).

28 October 2023 14:35
1698500084

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 14:34
1698499939

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Robert Gumny.

28 October 2023 14:32
1698499808

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

First Half begins.

28 October 2023 14:30

