Australia missed out on a first appearance in a Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 defeat to England in Sydney.

The Matildas fell behind in the first half at Stadium Australia before Sam Kerr levelled with a spectacular finish from distance.

But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured victory for the Lionesses late on to take Sarina Wiegman’s side through to a second consecutive major tournament final.

Australia had flourished on home soil during the World Cup, even in the injury-enforced absence of star Kerr for much of the campaign, to progress to the last four for the first time. A last-four defeat nonetheless left the nation wondering what might have been, with Tony Gustavsson’s side now heading to Brisbane for the third place play-off against Sweden on Saturday.

Domestic media reports took in the defeat and the emotion of the occasion afterwards with a string of headlines and front pages reflecting on their semi-final appearance.

The front page of The Australian reflected both the disappointment and how support has swelled behind the Matildas during the tournament, saying: “Dream Kerr-tailed but national love affair’s just begun”.

Sydney’sDaily Telegraph similarly played with the star forward’s name, describing the result as a “Heart breakerr”.

“Pride and pain,” read the front of Melbourne daily The Age, whileThe Sydney Morning Herald also reflected a similar theme, describing the Matildas as “queens of hearts” over an image showing the Australia squad gathered together in a heart shape after their defeat.

In Perth, meanwhile, The West Australian went with “It hurts …but we’re so proud” on the front of Thursday’s edition.

Australian television coverage of the semi-final was watched by more than 11 million people on Channel 7 in the country.

The broadcast was the most watched TV event in the nation’s history.