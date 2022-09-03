Is Austria vs England on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses in World Cup qualifier
The Euro 2022 champions are in action as they seek to confirm their place at the 2023 World Cup
Sarina Weigman has picked her first England squad since triumphing at Euro 2022, with a handful of new faces in alongside most of the successful squad from this summer.
The Lionesses vanquished Germany in the final at Wembley and were lauded throughout the country for their efforts and achievements, with the hope that they can be an inspiration and a platform for women’s football - and sport in general - to build from.
Now though there’s a more immediate task at hand as they look to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup; one more point here against Austria would seal their place at the finals, with one further fixture in the group to play.
England are unbeaten with eight wins from eight so far, while Austria - second in the group - were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Germany at the Euros.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Austria vs England?
The qualifier kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 3 September 2022.
Where can I watch it?
England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.
Team news
Since the victorious scenes at Wembley, two key members of the squad have announced their retirement from the game: first the team’s starting centre-forward at the finals and national team record scorer, Ellen White, before veteran midfielder Jill Scott followed suit the following day. Two other members of the squad this summer are also missing, with key playmaker Fran Kirby and winning goalscorer from the final Chloe Kelly both out injured. In come Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs, while uncapped Lauren James is also called up. One final switch in the squad sees Sandy MacIver replacing Hannah Hampton as one of the three goalkeepers.
Predicted Lionesses XI
Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Hemp, Mead, Russo
Odds
tbc
Prediction
It was a narrow, single-goal margin of victory in the reverse fixture and the exact same again would be perfectly fine to send the Lionesses to the finals. Austria 0-1 England
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
