Sarina Weigman has picked her first England squad since triumphing at Euro 2022, with a handful of new faces in alongside most of the successful squad from this summer.

The Lionesses vanquished Germany in the final at Wembley and were lauded throughout the country for their efforts and achievements, with the hope that they can be an inspiration and a platform for women’s football - and sport in general - to build from.

Now though there’s a more immediate task at hand as they look to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup; one more point here against Austria would seal their place at the finals, with one further fixture in the group to play.

England are unbeaten with eight wins from eight so far, while Austria - second in the group - were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Germany at the Euros.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Austria vs England?

The qualifier kicks off at 4:30pm BST on Saturday 3 September 2022.

Where can I watch it?

England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Team news

Since the victorious scenes at Wembley, two key members of the squad have announced their retirement from the game: first the team’s starting centre-forward at the finals and national team record scorer, Ellen White, before veteran midfielder Jill Scott followed suit the following day. Two other members of the squad this summer are also missing, with key playmaker Fran Kirby and winning goalscorer from the final Chloe Kelly both out injured. In come Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs, while uncapped Lauren James is also called up. One final switch in the squad sees Sandy MacIver replacing Hannah Hampton as one of the three goalkeepers.

Predicted Lionesses XI

Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Hemp, Mead, Russo

Odds

tbc

Prediction

It was a narrow, single-goal margin of victory in the reverse fixture and the exact same again would be perfectly fine to send the Lionesses to the finals. Austria 0-1 England