Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps
Follow live coverage as Auxerre face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Auxerre 0, Monaco 3.
Second Half ends, Auxerre 0, Monaco 3.
Attempt saved. Assane Dioussé (Auxerre) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Monaco. Wilfried Singo replaces Lamine Camara because of an injury.
Corner, Auxerre. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Lamine Camara went off injured after Monaco had used all subs.
Delay in match because of an injury Lamine Camara (Monaco).
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Foul by Jordan Teze (Monaco).
