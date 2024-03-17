Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi scored a “freak” own goal against Leicester at Stamford Bridge as he lobbed his goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from 40 yards in the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

The disastrous moment came with Chelsea leading 2-0 early in the second half and as Disasi received a nudge from Leicester forward Patson Daka when the centre-back looked to play the ball back to his own goalkeeper.

The contact saw Disasi lose his balance and meant his left-foot swing swerved wildly towards the Chelsea goal. And with Sanchez off his line and positioned on the edge of the box, it drifted horribly into the empty net to give Leicester a route back into the game.

A distraught Disasi received commiserations from Sanchez, who planted a kiss on his neck, and the Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher. The Leicester fans were less sympathetic and Disasi was greeted with chants of “shoot” from the away end on every touch thereafter.

The BBC coverage was showing a replay of an earlier incident when Disasi received possession, therefore missing one of the greatest own goals in FA Cup history.

On the commentary, Jonathan Pearce said: “Oh my goodness me, at the other end there’s a freak of a goal for Axel Disasi. Leicester are back in the tie. An absolute gift!”

Former England and Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown was not impressed: “It’s ridiculous isn’t it,” the pundit said. “It’s an easy ball back to the goalkeeper and he absolutely lumps it. What was he doing? That’s all down to concentration.”

It went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Stephy Mavididi curled in a stunning equaliser less than 10 minutes later to level the quarter-final tie.