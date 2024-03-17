Conor Gallagher came off the bench to win the game in the dying moments (AP)

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals this afternoon in a rematch of the 2021 final.

Youri Tielemans settled the match that day, with the Foxes now back in the Championship and pushing for the title and promotion to the Premier League.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side are looking for a spark as their new project gradually gets off the ground at Stamford Bridge, despite an agonising defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Blues eased past Leeds in the last round thanks to Conor Gallagher’s last-minute winner, while Leicester snatched victory at Bournemouth to arrive at this stage.

