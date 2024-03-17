Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final today
The Blues and Foxes battle it out for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley
Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals this afternoon in a rematch of the 2021 final.
Youri Tielemans settled the match that day, with the Foxes now back in the Championship and pushing for the title and promotion to the Premier League.
While Mauricio Pochettino’s side are looking for a spark as their new project gradually gets off the ground at Stamford Bridge, despite an agonising defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Blues eased past Leeds in the last round thanks to Conor Gallagher’s last-minute winner, while Leicester snatched victory at Bournemouth to arrive at this stage.
Follow live updates from Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.
Mauricio Pochettino makes Carabao Cup final admission as Chelsea eye Wembley return
Mauricio Pochettino revealed “some Chelsea players did not sleep” before their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool in February.
The Blues boss said the high expectations of the occasion impacted individuals in the squad prior to their late 1-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Pochettino believes the experience of playing at Wembley will help prevent a repeat of such problems if his team advance into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Leicester, Pochettino said: “The expectations can be so high and low and the mood (of the players) depends on the day.
“For us to beat Leicester will be massive for us because there is a possibility for this team to play at Wembley again.
Lauren James leads Chelsea’s stroll around Arsenal to take control of WSL title race
Perhaps Arsenal needed to spend longer browsing the Chelsea club shop. A collection of black Chelsea away socks, complete with blue trim and a white lion on the calf, may have been acquired at the last moment to prevent a kit-clash, but what Arsenal needed most was an answer to Lauren James. A half-hour delay to kick-off did not give Jonas Eidevall enough time to come up with a solution, either, though the rest of the Women’s Super League would have struggled on this form.
James was unstopped, unplayable, as she once again turned Stamford Bridge into her personal playground and Chelsea moved a step closer to a fifth consecutive title with a 3-1 thrashing of their rivals. For Arsenal, being sent to the Chelsea megastore could have been put down as a minor embarrassment had they turned up for the delayed kick-off. Instead, Arsenal arrived for their biggest game of the season and ambled to a disorganised, incoherent display. But, really, enough about the kit.
Instead, yet another dispiriting defeat in the WSL raises more questions about Arsenal’s ability to perform consistently over the season and match the standards set by Emma Hayes’s champions. Granted another chance in the WSL title race by Manchester City’s win at Kingmeadow last month, Arsenal finally look like they are out of opportunities. The Gunners may yet affect the outcome of the title race when they face City over the run-in, but six points behind Chelsea now, with six games remaining, already appears to be too great a gap. Arsenal thought they had closed that when they thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at the Emirates.
Cole Palmer elevates Chelsea to his own level and gives Mauricio Pochettino some relief
In fairness, the numbers had the appearance of a forward whose team was at the top of the table. Cole Palmer led Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins and Heung-min Son. And for Chelsea, an end-to-end 3-2 win over Newcastle cemented their position at the top of the Premier League’s bottom half. Though the most important result, as Chelsea moved one point behind Eddie Howe’s side, was for Mauricio Pochettino. As the Chelsea manager returned to Stamford Bridge under pressure, the home fans were rather more forgiving than the away supporters were at Brentford last week.
With Pochettino desperately needing a win, it was no surprise who stood up and delivered at Stamford Bridge. Under the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, Palmer scored for the fifth home game in a row in the Premier League, elevating a mid-table clash to take his total to 11 for the season. A typically cutting run from the right brought a thumping finish into the bottom corner, after Nicolas Jackson’s smart flick guided a trickling shot from Palmer past Martin Dubravka to give Chelsea a first-half lead.
When Palmer scores, he often creates as well. And vice-versa. The 21-year-old has now scored and assisted in the same game five times this season, more than any other player.
And in a fixture between two teams with billionaire owners, seemingly endless reserves of either finance or capital, it was the £40m bargain from Manchester City who once again looked a level above.
That said, Mykhailo Mudryk offered a much-needed reminder of his own potential after a devastating flicker of feet brought Chelsea’s third. It gave Chelsea enough of a cushion to withstand Jacob Murphy’s late consolation.
Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not feel loved by Chelsea fans
“I’ve been told, I didn’t hear to be honest, it’s difficult for me to understand,” he said.
“But it’s normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. I am one of the ones responsible, I’m the coach.
“I was asked before if I feel the love from the fans. No. I’m not worried – we need to accept this relationship. You win your relationship through winning games.
“I will continue to work and try to change this perception. We need to manage some reality. We are working really hard to try to win games, the team is fighting.
“If it doesn’t work and the fans are disappointed I need to respect their opinion. I think the relationship is good. If they did what they did, fans are emotional.
“I am fighting with all my sense to try to provide a team to play in the best way to score goals and win games. Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business, but I’m going to fight.”
Chelsea v Leicester - FA Cup quarter-finals
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Chelsea v Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
This should be a cracking tie with the Blues vulnerable this season and Leicester eager to impress while they try to push home their advantage in the Championship’s race for promotion back to the Premier League.
The Foxes will eye more FA Cup joy too, having won the competition just three years ago with victory over today’s opposition in the final.
Stay with us for build-up and team news before kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?
The draw is set to take place on Sunday 17 March.
It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.
Is Chelsea v Leicester on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals with both sides eager to retain hopes of ending the season with silverware.
The Blues reached this stage with an entertaining 3-2 win over Leeds United in the fifth round, while the Foxes beat Bournemouth 1-0 after extra time.
Leicester beat the Blues 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final, thanks to a Youri Tielemans strike and an inspired Kasper Schmeichel display between the sticks.
Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets
The FA Cup is Chelsea’s best shot at salvaging what has so far been an underwhelming season but a quarter-final meeting with Leicester City may have the Stamford Bridge faithful squirming in their seats on Sunday (12.45pm, BBC One).
It wasn’t all that long ago these two were contesting the FA Cup final, the Foxes denying the Blues a Champions League and cup double with a 1-0 win at Wembley at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
That loss forms part of a string of domestic cup final defeats for Chelsea, which was recently extended to six straight final losses when bested by Liverpool in the EFL Cup decider.
Following that disappointment and with Champions League qualification out of reach, it’s full steam ahead in the FA Cup for Mauricio Pochettino’s men with football betting sites making them third favourites to lift the trophy for a ninth time.
