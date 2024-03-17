Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final today
Can United beat their bitter rivals in their search for some silverware, or will Liverpool continue their hunt for a quadruple?
Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford today with a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at stake.
United have had mixed fortunes throughout this season and will be hoping to keep their hopes of silverware alive while delivering a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off. They have suffered at the hands of their most bitter rivals in recent years, though they did manage a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this season.
Liverpool remain in the hunt for a quadruple this season, having won the Carabao Cup in February and strolled through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in midweek, and the Reds sit second in the Premier League.
Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.
Jurgen Klopp provides Mohamed Salah fitness update after return to Liverpool line-up
Mohamed Salah is “definitely ready” for Manchester United with Jurgen Klopp praising his quadruple-chasing Liverpool team for the way they have coped without their top scorer but declaring they are a better side with his quality.
The Egyptian shone on his return to the Liverpool starting line-up for the first time since New Year’s Day on Thursday against Sparta Prague and scored one goal and made three others in a 6-1 rout.
And United have been his favourite opponent over the years with 12 goals against them – more than he has scored against any other club – including eight in his last five matches. The forward scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford and two goals in last season’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.
Relentless Mohamed Salah rises above Liverpool’s goalscoring legends with underrated trick
When Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool, the 20-goal barrier felt just that. In five of the seven previous seasons, Liverpool’s leading marksman finished with a tally in the teens. In 2016-17, the season they were scouting him at Roma, Philippe Coutinho led the way with 14.
In 2023-24, amid a rout of Sparta Prague, Salah made it 20 goals. That might not seem noteworthy, given he always does, given that he has raised the bar to such an extent that 30 can feel the new 20 for him. Salah has got there four times; he may yet make it 30 for a fifth campaign. Jurgen Klopp greeted news of the Egyptian’s 20th with a metaphorical shrug. “The stat is not really surprising, because he is an outstanding player,” he said.
Yet 20 is still a historic first. No one else had reached the milestone in seven successive seasons for Liverpool. Not Ian Rush or Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler or Michael Owen, Kevin Keegan or Roger Hunt, not any of the succession of superb forwards who have graced Anfield. Instead, Salah has become Liverpool’s man for all seasons.
“In seven years together with him, the one problem we never had was consistency,” said Klopp. Salah, who never got 20 goals in a campaign before signing for Liverpool, has never failed to do so since then. His astonishing debut campaign on Merseyside yielded 44 but he has proved no one-season wonder.
“Mo is just delivering and delivering and delivering, his desire doesn’t stop, his quality is there and his desire to score doesn’t stop,” added Klopp. “He has improved in so many aspects since he started here. That’s how it is, he will not stop.”
Relentless Salah rises above Liverpool’s goalscoring legends with underrated trick
The Egyptian has now hit 20 or more goals for a seventh successive season, yet Jurgen Klopp is not surprised by the Liverpool forward’s prowess in front of goal
Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final
Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
Hojlund had scored in six games in a row for United before suffering an injury following the 2-1 win at Luton last month, leaving Erik ten Hag without a recognised striker.
Maguire has missed the club’s last three games and his return comes as United confirmed centre-back Jonny Evans had been “nursing a minor issue” in recent matches.
The FA Cup is United’s last chance of winning silverware this season, while Ten Hag’s side have the opportunity to deny Liverpool and Klopp their hopes of winning the quadruple in a huge game at Old Trafford.
Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final
Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to Erik ten Hag’s side for the quarter-final clash at Old Trafford
Why Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reign hints at bleak future for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd
For Erik ten Hag, Liverpool has represented the first high and perhaps the lowest low. His maiden win as Manchester United manager, nine days after the 4-0 shellacking at Brentford, came against Liverpool. So did his heaviest defeat, and United’s record loss in a fixture that dates back to the 19th century: 7-0 at Anfield last March.
Should Ten Hag get his marching orders this summer, the temptation will be to say that it started to unravel against Liverpool: United went there with two defeats in 32 matches and have now been beaten 22 times in little over a year. Should he go, though, there would be a historic first: never have United and Liverpool appointed a new manager in the same year. And probably, given the stature of the clubs, they would be considering some of the same candidates, competing to attract them.
Not if Ten Hag has his way. There is a resident argument at Old Trafford for affording managers time, and Sir Alex Ferguson is proof the road to success can be bumpy: his United finished second only to Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool in 1988 and dipped to 11th the following season. Ten Hag’s drop from third to sixth may seem small in comparison, but comes in the context of a time when the superclubs’ budget is many times that of the rest of the division.
Why Klopp’s Liverpool reign hints at bleak Man Utd future for Ten Hag
Sunday’s FA Cup meeting could prove pivotal to the Dutch coach’s future and the conclusion of the German’s reign at Anfield
FA Cup quarter-final: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool in the final FA Cup quarter-final tie.
The Red Devils will hope to salvage their season in pursuit of more silverware under Erik ten Hag.
While Jurgen Klopp’s Reds can still win a memorable quadruple with the potential to add any of the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League to their Carabao Cup triumph.
Follow all the latest updates and build-up, plus team news before the Old Trafford match.
