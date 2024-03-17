The FA Cup trophy is the prize at Wembley in May (Getty Images)

The FA Cup is poised to reach the semi-final stage with the draw taking place later today.

The final four sides will discover who they will face at Wembley Stadium in April’s semis, following this afternoon’s final quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Liverpool. Chelsea host Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge, in what is a repeat of the 2021 final, before attention turns to the big showdown at Old Trafford – can Erik ten Hag end Jurgen Klopp’s dream of a winning a quadruple in his final season at Liverpool?

Yesterday, the holders Manchester City – chasing an unprecedented double treble – beat Newcastle United 2-0 to book their place in the last four, after Coventry City reached the semi-finals following their stunning comeback victory over Wolves.

