FA Cup draw LIVE: Man City, Coventry and Liverpool or Manchester United to learn semi-final fate
The semi-finals will be played at Wembley Stadium with the ties decided after the final quarter-final of the round Manchester United v Liverpool
The FA Cup is poised to reach the semi-final stage with the draw taking place later today.
The final four sides will discover who they will face at Wembley Stadium in April’s semis, following this afternoon’s final quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Liverpool. Chelsea host Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off at Stamford Bridge, in what is a repeat of the 2021 final, before attention turns to the big showdown at Old Trafford – can Erik ten Hag end Jurgen Klopp’s dream of a winning a quadruple in his final season at Liverpool?
Yesterday, the holders Manchester City – chasing an unprecedented double treble – beat Newcastle United 2-0 to book their place in the last four, after Coventry City reached the semi-finals following their stunning comeback victory over Wolves.
Follow all the build-up to the draw below, plus get the latest betting tips, odds and offers here.
Bernardo Silva settles FA Cup tie and makes compelling case as Man City’s most valuable player
In 2011, the FA Cup represented Manchester City’s first major trophy for 35 years. Now, for the second successive season, it may only be the third they lift in the space of a few weeks.
It is almost six months since Newcastle denied City the quadruple by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup, but the double treble remains very much on. The defending champions are off to Wembley again, becoming the first team to reach six successive FA Cup semi-finals.
And Newcastle, despite that autumnal victory, can testify still further to the depth of high-class talents in the City midfield.
Man City 2-0 Newcastle: The holders advanced to the semi-finals with a comfortable win at the Etihad Stadium thanks to the Portuguese midfielder’s all-action performance
FA Cup semi-final draw
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup semi-final draw.
We still have two more ties from the quarter-finals, with Chelsea battling Leicester and then Manchester United and Liverpool renewing their famous rivalry in the late kick-off on a big day of cup football this Sunday.
We’ll then learn who will face who at Wembley Stadium. The Semi Finals will take place over the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April.
When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?
The draw is set to take place on Sunday 17 March.
It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.
Everything you need to know about the semi-final draw
Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup thriller to reach semi-finals after Haji Wright winner
Coventry stunned Premier League Wolves with two goals in injury time to seal an amazing 3-2 win and book a first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1987.
The Sky Blues went on to win the competition that year in one of the most famous finals ever and they kept their hopes of another unlikely triumph this season alive after a remarkable climax at Molineux.
It looked like they would be leaving with broken hearts after goals in the final 10 minutes, from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno, overturned Ellis Simms’s opener and seemed to set a Wembley date for Wolves.
The USA international struck in the 100th minute to send the Championship side into the last four at Wembley for the first time since 1987
