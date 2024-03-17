Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United and Liverpool played out one of the all-time great FA Cup ties at Old Trafford as Amad Diallo’s 120th-minute winner settled a seven-goal thriller to send Erik ten Hag’s side through to the semi-finals.

Diallo’s breakaway strike deep into extra time denied Jurgen Klopp one last Wembley trip as Liverpool’s quadruple bid came crashing down at then hands of their fierce rivals, who managed to save their season in dramatic fashion.

Diallo was sent off after celebrating his winner, which came after Marcus Rashford had rescued United with a 112th-minute equaliser. Harvey Elliott had given Liverpool the lead in extra time but Klopp’s side were punished after wasting several chances in the second half.

Scott McTominay gave United a deserved lead in the 10th minute before Liverpool turned the game around through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before half-time. The Reds dominated the second half but were wasteful and Antony came off the bench to send the quarter-final tie to extra time.

Here are how the players rated at Old Trafford

Manchester United

Andre Onana, 8

The goalkeeper conceded three goals and his technique looked questionable after parrying Nunez’s effort straight to Salah’s feet, but a string of saves in the second half kept United in it. A big performance.

(Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot, 8

The only member of United’s back four that was still on the pitch at the end, forming a makeshift defence along with Bruno Fernandes. Dalot showed character and adaptability, particularly when United chased the game.

Victor Lindelof, 6

There were some shaky moments early on, but Lindelof emerged with credit after managing the game alongside two different centre-back partners and playing on both sides of the back four.

Raphael Varane, 4

Had a difficult afternoon and was spared when brought off for Harry Maguire. The World Cup winner could not deal with Darwin Nunez, who had the beating of the United’s centre-back pair with his pace. Varane, and United, were let off the hook by Liverpool’s wastefulness in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 6

Shifted to left back on his first start in two months, he started well and dealt with Mohamed Salah’s threat early on. He was caught in possession as Liverpool took the lead and faded: his substitution on 70 minutes appeared to be pre-planned.

Kobbie Mainoo, 7

The best player on the pitch in the first-half, while also being emblematic of why United went into the break behind. Assured on the ball and comfortable when driving forward to relieve pressure, his surges created problems for Liverpool… but they also left huge gaps in United’s midfield and Liverpool turned the game around as they started to pick it apart. He was brought off in the second half, as Ten Hag somehow found a way to steady the ship.

Scott McTominay, 8

Like Mainoo, McTominay caused his own team as many problems as he did Liverpool with his forward runs in the first half. United were left without stability, but McTominay was immense in extra time as they turned the game around. After scoring the opener, he set up Rashford’s equaliser as he broke forward and slipped the ball into the penalty box.

Alejandro Garnacho, 8

One of the only consistently bright sparks for United all afternoon, playing a role in McTominay’s 10th minute opener and Diallo’s 120th minute winner. His threat on the break helped to establish United’s late onslaught that forced extra time, where he kept on running at Liverpool to play in Diallo for his winning goal.

Bruno Fernandes, 8

You can never keep the United captain out of the discussion for long. With United heading out the cup, the midfielder would have been on the receiving end of criticism. His side lost control, were overrun and Fernandes struggled to have an influence. But as United hauled themselves level, Fernandes played extra time on one leg and as a makeshift centre-back. There can be no question of his character or leadership tonight.

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho celebrate United’s late win (Reuters)

Marcus Rashford, 8

Another United player who rewrote his story: Rashford’s up-and-down display was evidenced by the lack of conviction in his last-minute chance at the end of normal time - although it may have been offside. But Rashford picked his head up and slotted a 112th minute equaliser to rescue United. He had been bright to start before losing confidence as United lost their way. Perhaps this can be a turning point for him, too.

Rashford turned his game around to rescue United (REUTERS)

Rasmus Hojlund, 4

Making his first start in a month, the striker was kept quiet by Virgil van Dijk. Hojlund gave United’s attack a better balance, allowing Rashford and Garnacho to play wider, but the Danish international didn’t look fit after returning from injury.

Substitutes

Antony: The £80m signing scored just his second goal of the season to force extra time and his introduction sparked United’s comeback, changing the game from the bench - 8

Harry Maguire: The centre-back returned from injury and made a huge contribution in extra time as a makeshift forward. Powerful in both boxes, it rattled Liverpool - 7

Christian Eriksen: Harvey Elliott may have dribbled past him for Liverpool’s goal in extra time but he brought stability to United’s midfield after their attacking changes - 6

Amad Diallo: The match-winner, and scorer of one of the all-time great FA Cup goals. Diallo also won the ball back from Darwin Nunez to set Rashford’s equaliser. Then, after he was sent through on goal, he found the angle to beat Kelleher. Sent off for his celebrations, not that he would care - 8

Amad Diallo fires home Manchester United’s late, late winner (Getty Images)

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher, 6

Could more have been done to save Diallo’s winner? It was struck at a precise angle but the shot dribbled past the Ireland international. That said, this was another hugely impressive display from the Liverpool No 2. Key stops from Rashford and McTominay kept Liverpool in the first half and there were more later in the game.

Joe Gomez, 5

Settled as the game progressed, after a shaky start at right back. Pressed Fernandes well to win the ball back for Liverpool’s second goal and took up some good positions in midfield to help the visitors take control of the possession. Gomez was culpable earlier on when he switched off and Rashford was released in behind, leading to McTominay’s goal. Replaced by Conor Bradley.

Jarrell Quansah, 6

Another impressive display from the 21-year-old, who like Gomez grew in stature throughout his first Old Trafford start after he was caught out in the opening goal. Quansah had been dragged out of position by Rashford’s run and left space for Garnacho to slip in behind, but the centre-back remained composed and his run through to the final third led to Mac Allister’s equaliser.

Virgil van Dijk, 6

Liverpool’s captain will be hugely frustrated at their failure to see out their lead in extra time. Van Dijk looked stressed early on as United made a quick start - most of the problems were stemming from the right side of Liverpool’s defence but Van Dijk helped the Reds settle and the Dutchman was typically dominant, barely allowing the returning Hojlund a kick. Liverpool did not kill the game off and were punished.

(Getty Images)

Andy Robertson, 6

The left-back put in a typically driving performance down the wing, although he should have done better from Diaz’s cut-back early on. Roberson was required to be sharp defensively, too, particularly a block on Garnacho’s shot in the first half when United were enjoying one of their better spells. Liverpool could have done with him on the pitch in extra time. Replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

Alexis Mac Allister, 7

Probably Liverpool’s best player overall. The World Cup winner was overwhelmed in the early stages, but led the response with his composure in possession as Liverpool picked holes through United’s midfield. His strike, which deflected off Mainoo, brought Liverpool level and the Argentina international was a class act throughout, You could see his frustration when Nunez gave the ball away for Rashford’s equaliser.

Wataru Endo, 6

The Japan international showed United what they are missing in midfield at times, particularly in the second half as Liverpool took control. United were tamed and seemed to be heading for defeat with barely offering a whimper, before their dramatic comeback. Endo was caught up in the madness once the game returned to its breathless, end-to-end pace.

Dominik Szoboszlai, 6

Liverpool’s better moments in the second half came through Szoboszlai finding pockets to turn and drive in midfield. His final product is not as devastating as it was in the early parts of the season, but this was a more encouraging display as Szoboszlai gets back up to full speed. Replaced by Harvey Elliott midway through the second half.

Mohamed Salah, 7

Added to his staggering record against United with his 13th goal in 14 appearances against Liverpool’s rivals, including an eighth at Old Trafford - but it doesn’t matter now. Salah has had better games against United - and Wan-Bissaka was able to contain his threat in the opening stages - but Liverpool missed his decisiveness after he was brought off.

Darwin Nunez, 5

Nunez had been a lively threat at the top of Liverpool’s attack - but he was punished by United after giving the ball away in midfield at the end of extra time, leading to Rashford’s dramatic equaliser. He set up Salah’s goal with a quick shift and cross and had chances to kill the game, none of them particularly clear-cut, but he was denied by Onana. This defeat will be particularly frustrating for him.

(Getty Images)

Luis Diaz, 6

The Colombian was arguably Liverpool’s best player in the first half, as he continued to thrill with his electrifying dribbling. A run through several United defenders early in the first half seemed to give Liverpool confidence. But Diaz then faded. Like with Nunez, Liverpool would have been more comfortable had he been able to put United away in the second half.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott: Looked to be the match winner after making another big impact from the bench when his shot deflected in off Antony. But an earlier moment summed up Liverpool’s second-half performance when he wasted a 5-on-2. The Reds were 2-1 up and it would have been the game to bed - 6

Conor Bradley: Beaten by Diallo’s run when left at the back on his one in the last minute. Made a real impact from the bench as he brought pace and energy from right back, and was involved in Elliott’s winner with his run inside - 6

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool needed more after he replaced Salah. The Netherlands forward had space to attack into, but Liverpol’s counter-attack was not effective - 3