Betting > Football

Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Manchester United and Liverpool collide in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday
Last Updated: 14th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets
Man Utd vs Liverpool predictions

England's two most successful clubs Manchester United and Liverpool meet in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford (3.30pm ITV1). 

The Red Devils have 59 honours to their name, while Liverpool are narrowly behind with 54 after claiming the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign. Jurgen Klopp has a chance to add three more honours to the Merseysiders’ tally before he leaves at the end of the campaign, while the FA Cup is United's last shot at silverware. 

Erik ten Hag is bidding to reach the FA Cup final for the second season in a row after suffering a 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City last year

United have beaten Wigan, Newport County and Nottingham Forest to reach this stage of the competition, but will need to raise the level of their game to overcome Liverpool.

Man Utd vs Liverpool odds
Liverpool beat Arsenal in the third round before seeing off Championship sides Norwich and Southampton. The quadruple remains a strong possibility for the Reds, and football betting sites have them priced at 7/2 to win the FA Cup this season. 

Although Klopp’s side have been plagued by injuries, they continue to grind out results across three fronts, including their 1-1 draw with City last time out

Liverpool need another strong performance to earn safe passage through to the last four and are firm favourites in the FA Cup odds to get the win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip: Another win for the Merseysiders? 

This meeting takes place just over a year on from Liverpool thrashing United 7-0. The Merseysiders ran riot on that day at Anfield in March 2023 as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez all notched braces, while Roberto Firmino rounded off the scoring.  

It has been the story of recent clashes between the two sides, with United winning only one of the last six. 

Liverpool have tormented their rivals in the final third, producing 4-0 and 5-0 wins along with their 7-0 drubbing in recent successes. Given how the teams are playing, Liverpool could be primed for another dominant performance.  

Ten Hag’s men bounced back from their defeat to City in the Manchester derby last time out against Everton courtesy of two penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. 

But, the Red Devils were far from convincing winners and had the Toffees been a tad more clinical then it could have been a very different outcome.

FA Cup winner odds
Liverpool produced an outstanding second half display against City last week, but could not find the decisive goal to secure the three points as the title rivals settled for a share of the spoils.

Luis Diaz had an off day, while the Reds were also denied a second penalty after Jeremy Doku appeared to catch Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot. Salah could be restored to the starting line-up as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Nunez looks very sharp in the final third. 

Betting apps have a best price of 9/10 for a Liverpool win, but considering their excellent recent record against United, we’re backing the visitors -1.5 on the Asian handicap at 43/20 with BetMGM. This bet pays out if Liverpool win by two goals or more. 

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool –1.5 Asian handicap – 43/20 BetMGM

Nunez may get back on the goal trail

Nunez had a huge impact on the result against City, even if he saw his four-game scoring run come to an end. 

The Uruguayan’s persistence in the final third was rewarded when he chased down Nathan Ake’s short backpass and drew a foul from Ederson that earned Liverpool their spot-kick. He had a couple of attempts at goal himself but failed to trouble the City keeper.  

Nunez always provides great entertainment and has a handy habit of raising his levels for the big occasion. He scored twice in the 7-0 hammering of United last season, although like his team-mates, he was held in check earlier in the current campaign in a goalless draw.

Nunez’s confidence has improved since, and he looks hungry in and around the box without the aura of trying to do too much.  

With Salah expected to be restored to the starting line-up, the attention will be drawn away from him and others. So, there will be opportunities for the 24-year-old to get on the scoresheet. 

After scoring against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Sparta Prague, we’re taking Nunez to find the net at Old Trafford at 6/4 with Betfred

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score any time – 6/4 Betfred

Red card in the game? 

Diogo Dalot was sent off in the meeting earlier in the season for two bookable offences, although the second yellow was very harsh. Although Man Utd vs Liverpool can be a hot-blooded affair, there have not been many red cards in recent matchups.  

Paul Pogba was dismissed in Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford in 2021, but you have to travel back to 2015 for the previous red card before that, Reds skipper Steven Gerrard getting his marching orders having spent just 38 seconds on the field following his introduction at half time. 

Referee John Brooks has been assigned the game and is one of the reasons why we’re considering a red card. He has sent off four players in his 17 Premier League games this season, including Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle in August

We’re backing a red card in the match at odds of 4/1 with bet365 for our final prediction. 

Man Utd vs Liverpool Tip 3: Red card in the match – 4/1 bet365

How to get FA Cup free bets 

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and more for wagering on the FA Cup. 

BetUK are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account online, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of 4/5 or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, paid out in three £10 installments that can be used for wagering on football, horse racing and an accumulator.  

Read all the terms and conditions of BetUK’s welcome offer before signing up. If you do bet on the FA Cup or any other sport, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

