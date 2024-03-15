When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA Cup semi-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 20 April.

It remains to be seen yet which of the eight teams in the competition will qualify, with four fascinating quarter-finals set for this weekend.

The tournament itself held the first round of fixtures as far back as Saturday 5 August 2023, with the extra preliminary round. The first round proper started on 4 November 2023, and the Premier League clubs entered the tournament at the third round stage at the start of January.

In last year’s final Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the trophy, forming part of a historic treble claimed under Pep Guardiola for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw and get the latest odds for the tournament.

When is the draw?

The draw is set to take place on Sunday 17 March. No set time has been announced, but the draw is likely to take place before or after one of the quarter-finals: Chelsea host Leicester at 12:45pm GMT, while Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Man Utd from 3:30pm.

How can I watch it?

If the draw takes place before or after Chelsea v Leicester, then BBC will carry the draw, while ITV (or ITVX) will broadcast the draw if it takes place before or after Man Utd v Liverpool.

The Independent will have a live blog with all the details from the semi-final draw.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Which teams are in it?

The quarter-finals:

Wolves v Coventry

Man City v Newcastle

Chelsea v Leicester

Manchester United v Liverpool

Odds for the tournament winner:

Man City 11/8

Liverpool 3/1

Chelsea 6/1

Manchester United 8/1

Wolves 11/1

Newcastle 12/1

Leicester 20/1

Coventry 40/1