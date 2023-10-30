Ballon d’Or shortlist: Who are the nominees for 2023 award tonight?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin are annual awards presented by French news magazine France Football and have been running since 1956, with the latest awards ceremony taking place tonight.

Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or last season while Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s award for a second consecutive year.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is the favourite to claim the men’s trophy for a record-extending eighth time while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe should perform well in the voting.

Putellas spent most of last season injured, so there will be a new winner for the women’s prize with Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmati the favourite.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony:

When is the Ballon d’Or

The 67th annual Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday 30 October 2023. It is expected to begin at 8:00pm BST at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

How can I watch it?

The ceremony will be broadcast on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel for free with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba presenting the live coverage.

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is nominated for the men’s award?

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig and Manchester City)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan and Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City and Barcelona)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Al-Hilal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Rodrigo (Manchester City)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Kim Min-jae (Napoli and Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-German)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich)

Ballon d’Or Féminin 2023: Who is nominated for the women’s award?

Daphne Van Domselaar (Twente and Aston Villa)

Lena Oberdorf (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Hayley Raso (Manchester City and Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Lina Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Debinha (North Carlina Courage and Kansas City Current)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Jill Roord (Vfl Wolfsburg and Manchester City)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is shortlisted for the Yashin Trophy?

Brice Samba (Lens)

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan and Manchester United)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Al-Hilal)

Ballon d’Or 2023: Who is nominated for the Kopa Trophy?