Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch LaLiga fixture online and on TV today
All you need to know ahead of the big game in LaLiga
Xavi Hernandez and Diego Simeone meet for the first time as managers on Sunday, as FC Barcelona host Atletico Madrid.
Just one point separates the sides in the table, with Atleti in fourth and Barca just behind, ahead of the weekend - a massive battle for Champions League spots is already going on.
The Catalan side are unbeaten in six in LaLiga, allowing them to claw back some serious ground on that top-four race, while Atleti have reacted to three straight defeats by picking up two wins and a draw in their own last three.
Both sides could give immediate full debuts to players signed at the end of the January transfer window.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 3:15pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at the Camp Nou.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live on LaLiga TV. It will also be streamed for subscribers across the Premier Player app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Barcelona still have a host of defenders out including Alex Balde, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto. In attack, Ansu Fati is also out and Memphis Depay is a doubt so Adama Traore could come straight in for his debut. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to feature as he hasn’t played since early December.
Atletico are likely to be without Marcos Llorente, but Antoine Griezmann is hoping to return. Geoffrey Kondogbia is back from suspension and new signing Daniel Wass could make his debut.
Predicted line-ups
FCB - Ter Stegen, Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba, F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Adama, Ferran Torres, Gavi
ATM - Oblak, Wass, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso, Carrasco, de Paul, Koke, Lemar, Correa, Suarez
Odds
Barcelona 15/11
Draw 12/5
Atletico 23/10
Prediction
Barcelona are in the ascendancy right now and Xavi must make sure that increase in optimism continues - a win here is the perfect way to do so. Barcelona 2-1 Atletico.
