(Getty Images)

Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the first huge group stage clash of this season’s Champions League, a meeting of two clubs who have won 11 European Cups between them. The Spanish giants last won in 2015, but it’s barely over a year since their Bavarian opponents were celebrating being crowned kings of the Continent in Lisbon. Earlier on in that run to glory, Bayern smashed Barca 8-2 in one of the most memorable - and humiliating for the Catalans - games in the competition in recent times.

Domestically, Barcelona have made a fine start to the new season despite the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, winning two and drawing one, but their weekend match with Sevilla was postponed so they have not played since before the international break. Bayern are already flying in the Bundesliga, two points off the top and unbeaten after four games - they’ll head into this match as favourites despite playing away from home.

Julian Nagelsmann faces his biggest test so far as the new boss, however, and Ronaldo Koeman will doubtless have a tactical plan to try and cope with the German side’s array of attacking options. Follow all the live updates as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions League below: