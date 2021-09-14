Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The clash of the week in Europe as two heavyweights meet
Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the first huge group stage clash of this season’s Champions League, a meeting of two clubs who have won 11 European Cups between them. The Spanish giants last won in 2015, but it’s barely over a year since their Bavarian opponents were celebrating being crowned kings of the Continent in Lisbon. Earlier on in that run to glory, Bayern smashed Barca 8-2 in one of the most memorable - and humiliating for the Catalans - games in the competition in recent times.
Domestically, Barcelona have made a fine start to the new season despite the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, winning two and drawing one, but their weekend match with Sevilla was postponed so they have not played since before the international break. Bayern are already flying in the Bundesliga, two points off the top and unbeaten after four games - they’ll head into this match as favourites despite playing away from home.
Julian Nagelsmann faces his biggest test so far as the new boss, however, and Ronaldo Koeman will doubtless have a tactical plan to try and cope with the German side’s array of attacking options. Follow all the live updates as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions League below:
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team news
Barcelona have named their starting XI for their Champions League clash this evening,
Ronald Koeman has in his starting team: Ter Stegen; Pique, R. Araujo, Sergio, Memphis, Pedri, L. De Jong, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Eric
This sees Barca in a 3-5-2, a different formation than we have seen them in their La Liga matches.
While Bayern have unveiled their squad as: Neuer, Upamecano, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Goretzka, Lewandowski, Sane, Davies, Muller, Musiala.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The stage is set
What a thrilling Champions League contest we have awaiting us this evening as two European powerhouses clash.
Barcelona will have the home advantage with the match being staged at Camp Nou and the German team will have to put in a hell of a shift to collect an away win.
The Spanish giants are ready to go and kick-off is coming in just over an hour.
Recalling the last time Barcelona played Bayern Munich
What an occasion, what a humbling.
Bayern Munich eviscerated the Barcelona defence in Lisbon, in the one-off ‘feast of football’ at the end of the resumed 2019/20 season. An 8-2 scoreline was the ultimate outcome, with Barca’s time at the top table of European football summarily ended at that point, a humiliating underlining of the facts that Roma and Liverpool had witten in previous campaigns with improbable comebacks against the fragile Catalans.
Remind yourselves here of what happened when Alphonso Davies’ career ignited, Barca’s defence imploded and Philippe Coutinho scored twice off the bench against his parent club...
Bayern Munich crush Barcelona in Champions League quarter-final
Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: Barca were eliminated from the Champions League in disgrace for the fourth successive season. But, as bad as it’s been, this was still the worst yet
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Champions League live
Good evening and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League Group E encounter between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
The Spanish side are still getting to grips with the post-Lionel Messi era but the good form of Memphis Depay at the start of the campaign has helped tremendously - particularly as new arrival Sergio Aguero is still injured, Ansu Fati is yet to recover, Martin Braithwaite is now sidelined and the on-loan Luuk de Jong has yet to feature.
Bayern have no such worries in attack, despite a knock for Serge Gnabry at the weekend, and they will close to full strength as they look to stamp a mark on the group on the opening night. They are favourites, too, per Betfair’s pre-game odds:
Barca to win - 12/5
Draw - 3/1
Bayern to win - Evens
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies