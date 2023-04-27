Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea must beat Barcelona at the Nou Camp if they are to progress to the Women’s Champions League final.

Caroline Graham Hansen’s stunning goal at Stamford Bridge gave Barcelona the advantage heading into the second leg.

But Chelsea hung on to remain in the tie, as Emma Hayes’ side look to get revenge for their 2021 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.

The Spanish side have won all five matches they have played at the Nou Camp, with another bumper crowd expected.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg.

When is Barcelona vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 27 April at the Nou Camp, Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Every game in this season’s Women’s Champions League knockout stages is being broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, and also on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms. The YouTube stream will also be embedded on Uefa.com and on Uefa.tv for all Women’s Champions League games.

What is the team news?

Barcelona could welcome back the two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. The Spain star has not played for Barcelona since last season’s Champions League final defeat to Lyon after suffering an ACL injury on the eve of last summer’s Euros, but returned to training ahead of the second leg. England star Lucy Bronze is out for two weeks, however, after hurting her knee in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and undergoing minor surgery.

Chelsea lined up with a back three in the first leg in a formation switch that saw Lauren James drop to the bench, but the Blues will need to be bolder as they look to overturn Barcelona’s lead. Emma Hayes is without centre-backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan, as well as England’s Fran Kirby, while Pernille Harder may again start on the bench as she works to regain full match fitness.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Panos; Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Kerr, Reiten