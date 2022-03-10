Barcelona vs Galatasaray LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the Europa League tie at Camp Nou
Follow all the action as Barcelona aim to move into the last eight of the Europa League when they welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou this evening for the first leg of their round of 16 tie.
The Catalan giants finished third in their Champions League group – behind Bayern Munich and Benfica - and had to defeat Napoli in a two-legged play-off match to reach this stage of Europe’s second competition. Meanwhile, Turkish side Galatasaray, qualified through the Europa League group stages topping Group E with three wins and three draws to remain unbeaten in the group stages.
Barcelona are hitting form at the right time. A 2-1 win over Elche in La Liga at the weekend was their fourth victory on the bounce and Xavi’s men have racked up 14 goals during that run. Barca are unbeaten in eight games and have only lost twice in their last 35 European knockout games at Camp Nou, meaning it could be a tough night for Galatasaray.
Follow the action at the conclusion of Sevilla vs West Ham:
Sevilla 1 - 0 West Ham
72 mins: West Ham are starting to look a little tired now. They need a period of possession to settle themselves down.
Chance! Craig Dawson gives the ball away with a poor forward pass and Sevilla quickly work it up to Ocampos. He carries the ball into the box, rolls onto his right foot and curls a shot wide of the back post.
Sevilla 1 - 0 West Ham
69 mins: Nikola Vlasic is taken off by David Moyes with Said Benrahma replacing him. That’s almost a like-for-like replacement with Benrahma more than capable in front of goal.
Sevilla 1 - 0 West Ham
66 mins: Close! Navas threads the ball into the box from the right side and picks out Corona. He takes a touch to move the ball onto his right foot and then hits one at goal only for Zouma to dive in front of it and deflect the shot wide of the back post.
Sevilla 1 - 0 West Ham
63 mins: Big test for West Ham now. A 1-0 deficit isn’t the worse result and they could make that up at the London Stadium next week. Sevilla have their tails up though and are trying to press their advantage. West Ham just need to get control of the game.
GOAL! Sevilla 1 - 0 West Ham (Munir, 60’)⚽️
60 mins: Great goal! Jesus Corona swings the free kick over to the far side of the box where Munir is wide open. He meets the ball on the half-volley and controls it brilliantly to keep his shot low and hard. Alphonse Areola doesn’t move and the ball flies past him into the back of the net.
Sevilla 0 - 0 West Ham
59 mins: Sevilla build the pressure on West Ham’s backline by keeping the ball in the opposition’s final third. Lucas Ocampos receives the ball and gets brought down by a lunging Kurt Zouma who picks up the first yellow card of the night. Sevilla win a free kick deep in the Hammers’ half.
Sevilla 0 - 0 West Ham
57 mins: Chance! Navas brings the ball down the right wing and carries as high as the box. He comes up against Aaron Cresswell and decides to slip a pass back to Oliver Torres. Torres floats a decent cross into the middle and picks out Youssef En-Nesyri who nods the ball straight to Alphonse Areola.
West Ham: Why are they not wearing a shirt sponsor in the Europa League against Sevilla?
West Ham are facing Sevilla tonight in the Europa League - but without their shirt sponsors Betway at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Spain.
Instead, the Premier League club lined up with an empty space on the front of their playing shirts where the Betway logo would normally have been.
That is because of gambling sponsorship laws in Spain, which prohibit football clubs from displaying betting companies and logos on their shirts.
Why aren’t West Ham wearing a shirt sponsor in the Europa League tonight?
West Ham are playing with an empty space on the front of their playing shirts
Sevilla 0 - 0 West Ham
54 mins: Navas chips a decent ball over the head of Aaron Cresswell and picks out the run of Ocampos. Those two have been great with their link-up play tonight and this move is no exception. The ball drops to Ocampos who tries to send an effort at goal but scuffs it into the arms of Areola.
Sevilla 0 - 0 West Ham
51 mins: Michail Antonio stays down after coming out worse from a tackle in midfield. There are nervous looks on the faces of the West Ham coaching staff but the forward hobbles to his feet and says he’s okay to continue.
