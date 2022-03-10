(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Barcelona aim to move into the last eight of the Europa League when they welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou this evening for the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Catalan giants finished third in their Champions League group – behind Bayern Munich and Benfica - and had to defeat Napoli in a two-legged play-off match to reach this stage of Europe’s second competition. Meanwhile, Turkish side Galatasaray, qualified through the Europa League group stages topping Group E with three wins and three draws to remain unbeaten in the group stages.

Barcelona are hitting form at the right time. A 2-1 win over Elche in La Liga at the weekend was their fourth victory on the bounce and Xavi’s men have racked up 14 goals during that run. Barca are unbeaten in eight games and have only lost twice in their last 35 European knockout games at Camp Nou, meaning it could be a tough night for Galatasaray.

Follow the action at the conclusion of Sevilla vs West Ham: