Is Barcelona vs Inter Milan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the first leg
Barcelona take on Inter Milan in a fascinating Champions League semi-final meeting.
The Catalan club are still hunting a potential treble having secured victory in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at the weekend, with Hansi Flick’s side also clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga.
They survived a scare in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to progress to the last four, where they take on an Inter team that prevailed over Bayern Munich to reach this stage.
A damaging defeat to Roma has harmed their Serie A hopes but Inter have a good recent record in this competition, with Simone Inzaghi hoping to lead them to the final for the second time in three years.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Barcelona vs Inter Milan?
The first leg of the Champions League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 30 April at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Team news
Barcelona remain without Robert Lewandowski, with the striker still recovering from a hamstring issue. Ferran Torres is again in line to deputise up front. Alejandro Balde also looks set to miss out through injury.
Benjamin Pavard appears set to miss out for Inter Milan after sustaining an ankle problem against Roma. There is hope, though, that Marcus Thuram could play some part
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.
Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Arnautovic.
Odds
Barcelona win 4/6
Draw 10/3
Inter Milan win 17/4
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments