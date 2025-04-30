Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona take on Inter Milan in a fascinating Champions League semi-final meeting.

The Catalan club are still hunting a potential treble having secured victory in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid at the weekend, with Hansi Flick’s side also clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga.

They survived a scare in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to progress to the last four, where they take on an Inter team that prevailed over Bayern Munich to reach this stage.

A damaging defeat to Roma has harmed their Serie A hopes but Inter have a good recent record in this competition, with Simone Inzaghi hoping to lead them to the final for the second time in three years.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Barcelona vs Inter Milan?

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 30 April at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Barcelona remain without Robert Lewandowski, with the striker still recovering from a hamstring issue. Ferran Torres is again in line to deputise up front. Alejandro Balde also looks set to miss out through injury.

Benjamin Pavard appears set to miss out for Inter Milan after sustaining an ankle problem against Roma. There is hope, though, that Marcus Thuram could play some part

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Olmo; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Arnautovic.

Odds

Barcelona win 4/6

Draw 10/3

Inter Milan win 17/4

