Joan Laporta says it’s time for analysis ahead of a rebuild, as Barcelona get to grips with a dismal campaign and the need to generate funds.

Despite winning the Copa del Rey this season, they have fallen off the pace in the title race for LaLiga over the final weeks and were easily beaten in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Allied to that, Laporta was elected mid-season with the finances of the club in ruin - all before the farcical two-day existence of the European Super League took place, with Barca as one of those seen as pushing it most.

Laporta says Barcelona want to take stock first to ensure they can restructure the team in the right way - with a lot presumably riding on Lionel Messi’s decision of whether to stay or not. There is no official word on whether the No.10 will renew his contract as yet, but respected BeIN journalist Achraf Ben Ayad reports that Messi has “decided to continue” his “relationship” with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Laporta must find the funds and the right recruits after criticism of Barcelona’s transfer work in recent seasons.

“It’s the end of a cycle. We are entering a process of renovation,” the president said, as reported by AP News.

“We won the Copa del Rey title, and we are proud of that, but we were eliminated very early in the Champions League and we lost the league in an incomprehensible manner. So it’s time to analyse the results, our game, and also our attitude, mentality and ambition.

“We’ve been working for some time to find the elements that we’ll need to build a very competitive team and win the relevant titles. And starting next week we will start explaining what we will be doing.”

While under Ronald Koeman the Camp Nou side have not thrived over the course of a difficult campaign, the president rightly pointed out that Barcelona Femeni have been the envy of all after smashing Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League final and winning the Primera Division title at a canter, winning 27 straight matches from the start of the season.

“Today it’s women’s soccer that represents the pride of all of our fans,” Laporta said. “In men’s soccer we will need to go through a renovation process because a cycle has ended.”