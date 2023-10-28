Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.

Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi.

The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.

Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win. Here’s everything you need to know; get the latest Clasico odds and tips here.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

El Clasico will kick off at 3:15pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 29 October. It will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, which is where Barcelona are playing all their home games this season due to renovations at the Camp Nou.

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK?

El Clasico is not available to watch live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule - a law which dates back to the 1960s preventing football from being shown on UK TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm, in an effort to protect the attendances of lower league clubs.

This includes international football, which is why ViaPlay - who hold the rights for LaLiga in the UK - cannot broadcast the match on TV or online until they show a re-run at 5:15pm.

The re-run will be shown on ViaPlay Sports 2 and will also be available to watch on the ViaPlay website for ViaPlay subscribers.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How can I follow the match?

The Independent will be running a live blog of El Classico with the latest score and goal updates.

What is the team news?

Robert Lewandowski is a major doubt for Barcelona but Xavi is hopeful the striker will be able to face Real Madrid. Barcelona have been hit by several injuries to key players in recent weeks and although Jules Kounde, Pedri and Sergi Roberto have been ruled out, Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha could return in time.

Real Madrid have been without Thibaut Courtois all season and the goalkeeper remains a long-term absentee due to an ACL injury. Eder Militao also remains out but Real Madrid have fewer injury issues than their rivals.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius