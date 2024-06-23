Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga was stretchered off during his side’s crunch clash with Scotland after a horrific collision in a scary moment at Euro 2024.

With the score at 0-0 in the 68th minute of the Group A clash, that both sides needed to win to keep their realistic hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, Varga, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston all collided while competing for a ball in the air.

Varga clattered hard into the ground and appeared to be knocked unconscious as his teammates immediately called for medical attention. Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai helped him into the recovery position as physios raced on to the pitch to help.

Barnabas Varga was treated on the field ( REUTERS )

Medics then put up a blanket screen around the 29-year-old while they treated him and the stretcher was called for. Hungary players and manager Marco Rossi then appeared to be furiously screaming at the stretcher carriers for not getting on to the field of play more quickly, while Szoboszlai appeared to be in tears.

Varga – who plays his club football in Hungary for Ferencvaros – was stretchered off after a few minutes of treatment, with the relief palpable in the supporters of both sides as they clapped him off, leaving everyone to wait for an update on his condition.

Gunn and Ralston were also treated after the collision although both were able to continue the game for Scotland, while there was also a VAR check for a penalty around the incident but no foul was awarded.

Play resumed after a stoppage of around seven minutes and there were 10 minutes of injury time added on to the end of the match due to the delay.

Hungary snatched a last-gasp, 99th-minute winner through Kevin Csoboth to sending Scotland crashing out of the Euros with a 1-0 defeat.

The situation brought back memories of the Christian Eriksen incident at the previous Euros, when the Denmark midfielder collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest and had to be ‘brought back to life’ by medics.