✕ Close Andy Robertson satisfied with improved Scotland performance

Scotland could be on the brink of history at Euro 2024 as they wait to face Hungary in the final round of group games in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side know a win would take them to four points, and with the four best-performing third-placed teams qualifying for the last 16, victory against Hungary may well be enough to secure a place in the round of 16.

Hungary, who sit bottom of Group A on zero points, know themselves that a win would give them a slim chance of making the next round, despite bruising defeats to Switzerland and hosts Germany.

So, with both teams knowing that nothing but a win will do, expect fireworks in Stuttgart as both sides look to stake their claim to a place in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Scotland v Hungary below - plus the key events and reaction to Germany v Switzerland in the other game in Group A: