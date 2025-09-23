Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Oakwell

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:37 BST
Comments
A general view of Oakwell
A general view of Oakwell (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Barnsley face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6.

23 September 2025 21:35

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6.

23 September 2025 21:34

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

23 September 2025 21:33

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Diego Coppola.

23 September 2025 21:32

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 5. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Watson following a fast break.

23 September 2025 21:30

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Harry Howell.

23 September 2025 21:28

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tom Watson is caught offside.

23 September 2025 21:27

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt saved. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Murphy Cooper (Barnsley). Assisted by James Milner.

23 September 2025 21:26

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

23 September 2025 21:26

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Barnsley. Tennai Watson replaces Jake Rooney.

23 September 2025 21:24

