Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Oakwell
Follow live coverage as Barnsley face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6.
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6.
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 6. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Diego Coppola.
Goal! Barnsley 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 5. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Watson following a fast break.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Harry Howell.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tom Watson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Murphy Cooper (Barnsley). Assisted by James Milner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tennai Watson.
Substitution, Barnsley. Tennai Watson replaces Jake Rooney.
