Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98 LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Allianz Arena
Follow live coverage as Bayern München face Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Penalty conceded by Tim Skarke (Darmstadt) after a foul in the penalty area.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Foul by Fabian Nürnberger (Darmstadt).
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Attempt missed. Matej Maglica (Darmstadt) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Mehlem.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Schuhen.
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Darmstadt).
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Foul by Matthias Bader (Darmstadt).
Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies