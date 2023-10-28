Jump to content

Liveupdated1698500944

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98 LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Allianz Arena
A general view of the Allianz Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bayern München face Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698500913

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Penalty conceded by Tim Skarke (Darmstadt) after a foul in the penalty area.

28 October 2023 14:48
1698500860

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

28 October 2023 14:47
1698500821

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Foul by Fabian Nürnberger (Darmstadt).

28 October 2023 14:47
1698500776

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Attempt missed. Matej Maglica (Darmstadt) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Mehlem.

28 October 2023 14:46
1698500650

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

28 October 2023 14:44
1698500591

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

28 October 2023 14:43
1698500551

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Schuhen.

28 October 2023 14:42
1698500518

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Foul by Marvin Mehlem (Darmstadt).

28 October 2023 14:41
1698500360

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Foul by Matthias Bader (Darmstadt).

28 October 2023 14:39
1698500341

Bayern München vs Darmstadt 98

Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 14:39

